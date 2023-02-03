ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

KARE 11

Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Father IDs 17-year-old shot to death last week in Chanhassen; woman, 18, in jail pending charges

A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park police search for shooter who targeted victim in apartment complex parking lot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say a gunshot victim is expected to survive after a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of a north metro apartment complex.Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, located on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," police say.No arrests have been made, and police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the shooter.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Car Near Downtown Minneapolis

(KNSI) — One person is dead after a shooting and a crash near Interstate 94 just south of the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning. Police say around 1:15, they were called to a crash and told someone had also been shot. In one of the vehicles, police found a man in his 20s who was unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Police have not released his name. Two men in the other car were not hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
police1.com

Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WIFR

Deputies rescue puppy thrown from vehicle during wrong-way chase

ARDEN Hills, Minn. (WCCO) - A puppy thrown from a moving vehicle during a police chase in Minnesota is on the road to recovery. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Monday near Minneapolis. “It involved multiple carjackings with weapons involved,” said Sgt. Dan Young, with...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police identify victims in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck in an alleged murder-suicide Wednesday evening in Bloomington.Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined. The two men from Buffalo were father and son.The identity of the third man has not been released, but police said he was a "business associate."MORE: Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lotAccording to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.-If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Three dead in Bloomington were victims of murder-suicide

(Bloomington MN-) Bloomington police say three people whose bodies were found in a pickup truck in a parking lot Wednesday night appear to be victims of a murder-suicide. Officers responding to a report of a man slumped over in a truck found a father, a son, and a man who they believe was a business associate dead from gunshot wounds. Police Chief Booker Hodges says the three were not from Bloomington and there's no danger to the public. Their identities will be released later.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

