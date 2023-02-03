Read full article on original website
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
redlakenationnews.com
Father IDs 17-year-old shot to death last week in Chanhassen; woman, 18, in jail pending charges
A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.
Brooklyn Park police search for shooter who targeted victim in apartment complex parking lot
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say a gunshot victim is expected to survive after a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of a north metro apartment complex.Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, located on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," police say.No arrests have been made, and police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the shooter.
knsiradio.com
Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Car Near Downtown Minneapolis
(KNSI) — One person is dead after a shooting and a crash near Interstate 94 just south of the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning. Police say around 1:15, they were called to a crash and told someone had also been shot. In one of the vehicles, police found a man in his 20s who was unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Police have not released his name. Two men in the other car were not hurt.
Police: Man expected to recover after stabbing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is expected to recover after being stabbed Saturday morning in Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to Hennepin Healthcare to take an assault report for a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 8 a.m.Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was approached by two men who assaulted him. He then ran home and went to the hospital for treatment.The victim told police he was new to the area and was not sure where the assault took place.No one has been arrested.
police1.com
Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
fox9.com
WIFR
Police identify victims in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck in an alleged murder-suicide Wednesday evening in Bloomington.Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined. The two men from Buffalo were father and son.The identity of the third man has not been released, but police said he was a "business associate."MORE: Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lotAccording to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.-If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.
swnewsmedia.com
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
willmarradio.com
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
Prosecutors deliver 'gut-wrenching' opening statement in Julissa Thaler murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors and Julissa Thaler's defense team began laying out their cases Friday, framing the arguments jurors will hear in the murder trial of the Spring Park woman accused of killing her own son. Thaler is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 6-year-old Eli Hart multiple times...
