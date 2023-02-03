Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
BBC
Ryan Lowe: Preston boss says he received 'vile abuse' after Bristol City defeat
Preston manager Ryan Lowe says he "is not here to be abused" after hearing "disgusting" comments after his side's 2-1 home loss to Bristol City. Lowe's side were booed off at half-time as the Robins condemned them to a fifth consecutive defeat at Deepdale. The Preston boss said he shared...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
BBC
Carlisle United 0-1 Harrogate Town
Harrogate ended a run of five games without a win in League Two after Paul Huntington's late own goal earned them victory away at promotion-chasing Carlisle. The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent it agonisingly across the line.
BBC
Jermain Defoe podcast: Former England striker on management ambitions
It's no easy job making it as a manager, even if you're a Premier League legend - just ask Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard. That, though, has not put off Jermain Defoe. The former England striker, who retired from playing last year as the Premier League's ninth highest-ever goalscorer, is embarking on a similar path towards becoming a boss.
SB Nation
Shelvey, Darlow, and Wood out of Newcastle's last official 25-man squad
Already in February and about to host West Ham for the Premier League’s Matchday 23 game, Newcastle just made official the team’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season. No shockers when it comes to who and who did not make the cut, although...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City
Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday. It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship
Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Chelsea Target Declan Rice At Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag is targeting a summer move for Declan Rice. Chelsea have well documented interest in the West Ham midfielder.
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Welsh rugby in turmoil as Warren Gatland prepares for Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
NBC Sports
Dream debut for Dyche as Everton stuns Arsenal
The Sean Dyche era at Everton got off to the perfect start as they stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park. Everton were joint-bottom of the table at the start of play and beat the leaders to secure their first Premier League win since October. The new manager bounce was monumental.
