Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe shooting under investigation, suspect in custody
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on South Walnut Street on Sunday evening. According to reports, detectives were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center to follow up on the incident. One person, identified as Tyrese Finch, 23, has been arrested and...
Man hospitalized after traffic violation led to shooting involving officers in Columbus
One man is hospitalized after he was shot by an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in southeast Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus.
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and then going on the run for four days. At just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter have been shot. Deputies...
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
YAHOO!
1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield shooting
Feb. 5—One person is dead and one person is injured following a shooting that happened in a Springfield home Sunday morning. Reports of the shooting on the 300 block of West Liberty Street came in around 2:20 a.m., according to Springfield Police Division. An unknown female calling from that...
crawfordcountynow.com
Two arrested on drug charges
BUCYRUS—On February 3, 2023, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 912 Sherman St. Bucyrus. The search warrant came at the conclusion of an investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from this property. Arrested were...
sunny95.com
Man recovering after being shot by police officer
COLUMBUS – The state is investigating a shooting involving a Columbus police officer that left a man in serious but stable condition Sunday afternoon. Officers conducted a traffic stop police in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, on the Southeast Side, at approximately 3:05 p.m., according to a release from the Division of Police.
YAHOO!
Springfield police say man was struck by car after argument with girlfriend
Feb. 5—A man is injured after being hit by a car in Springfield Saturday night. Crews were sent to the intersection of Rice Street and Tibbetts Avenue at 11:11 p.m. on reports of a man being struck by a vehicle and was laying in the roadway, according to Springfield Police Division.
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Blunt-force trauma killing of three-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago. Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus Division […]
Two men dead in south Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
Columbus infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from drowning on Aug. 31, 2022, after her mother left […]
Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University
Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks.
YAHOO!
Trial to begin for former Ohio State football players accused of rape
Three years after a woman accused two then-Ohio State University football players of raping her, the men are set to go to trial this week. Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 24, were defensive players for the football team when Columbus police charged them with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman on Feb. 4, 2020 at a Northwest Side apartment.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Comments / 0