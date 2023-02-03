Breakthrough Smash Room in Phoenix is a smashing good time for all! We had a fun time with family and friends. This could be a perfect Mom night or date night spot as well!. We went to Breakthrough Smash Room to check out what it was all about. It was a smashing good time! We got to see a little behind the scenes of how they make it possible for you to smash. They have an employee whose job is to go around to local businesses to collect breakables that have been donated.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO