Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Popular Ghost Kitchen Tacos Now Open in Local HotelGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA SuperstarOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
KTAR.com
The Handlebar Tempe rebrands as cocktail lounge and social club Frolic
PHOENIX– The Handlebar Tempe has rebranded to a new cocktail lounge and social club called Frolic with a unique twist on high-quality cocktails and designed small plates, according to a press release. The grand opening occurred on Friday with a menu that features multiple different tropical-inspired creations such as...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ
Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
Phoenix New Times
Triple Threat: These Are the 3 Best Bites We've Eaten in Scottsdale Recently
Whether you're staying in Scottsdale for the Super Bowl or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy an exceptional meal on Valentine's Day, good food is always a good idea. When eating around the Valley, sometimes a restaurant's decor stands out, and other...
AZFamily
Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high number of music venues in the Phoenix area has created fierce competition for concerts with their high dollars tickets. However, music lovers are the beneficiaries of this “Arena War,” according to promoters and venue general managers who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
Peoria Residents to Welcome a New Mr. Fries Man in 2023
The California-born franchise lets you load up delicious fries with nearly any protein you want.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
KTAR.com
Radix Law partner helps launch ride-share carts in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Free rides are coming to Old Town Scottsdale. In a matter of weeks, those looking for a ride will be able to call for one through a mobile app to take them through Scottsdale’s entertainment district at no charge. GEST Carts is looking to launch its ride-share service the week of Feb. 5 — just in time for Super Bowl week when Scottsdale is anticipating big crowds and parties. GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, and its carts are 100% electric.
phoenixwithkids.net
Breakthrough Smash Room in Phoenix
Breakthrough Smash Room in Phoenix is a smashing good time for all! We had a fun time with family and friends. This could be a perfect Mom night or date night spot as well!. We went to Breakthrough Smash Room to check out what it was all about. It was a smashing good time! We got to see a little behind the scenes of how they make it possible for you to smash. They have an employee whose job is to go around to local businesses to collect breakables that have been donated.
A Miami-inspired Oceanfront Menu Soon Swimming Its Way to Tempe
Seafood lovers only have to wait around two months to sample fried dishes with a special seasoning.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Arizona’s Top Shopping Center Redeveloper Unveils His Latest Transformation at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale
It was the beginning of the new millennium. The year was 2000 when Arizona Redeveloper and Entrepreneur Michael Pollack purchased Glenfair Plaza at the NW corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. At the time of purchase Glenfair Plaza had become an eyesore with recent tenant departures...
KTAR.com
New desert garden open at Phoenix park in time for Super Bowl events
PHOENIX — Hance Park in downtown Phoenix will host one of the Valley’s many Super Bowl festivities, and now it has a brand new desert garden to welcome visitors. The garden is funded by a $2 million sponsorship from waste disposal company, Republic Services. The 1-acre space includes...
foodgressing.com
Koibito Poké to Open Seven New Locations by Summer 2023
Koibito Poké, the leading healthy fast-casual concept known for its build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, has announced plans for the addition of seven new locations across its existing four markets by the summer of 2023. The new locations will take the restaurant franchise up to a total of 13...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
KTAR.com
Arizona National Guard answers call of duty at WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl
PHOENIX – Arizona’s National Guard will be on the job this week at two of the country’s busiest sporting events hosted in metro Phoenix. Army and Air Guard will have a presence at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday through Sunday in Scottsdale and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, in a multiagency show of force.
KTAR.com
Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler
PHOENIX – Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest. The pre-Mardi Gras party is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dr. AJ Chandler Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. “Angry Crab Shack...
citysuntimes.com
New luxury home community proposed in Paradise Valley
Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, Silver Sky Development, is moving forward with plans for its new custom-home enclave, Silver Sky, in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The Silver Sky development, a 17-acre community that will feature 12 custom estate homes, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
Comments / 0