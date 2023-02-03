Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Raises Concerns Over Gun Control Bills Passing Through Commitee
(KNSI) — A slew of gun control bills working their way through the Minnesota legislature has a 2nd Amendment watchdog group worried. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Rob Doar tells KNSI he’s concerned about the so-called “red flag law.” He says the idea of getting guns out of the hands of people in crisis is a good one. So much so that it is already a policy in the state, but most people don’t realize it. Doar says a red flag system is less effective than remedies available currently.
krrw.com
Walz Could Sign ‘100 Percent by 2040’ Energy Bill on Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tuesday) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040. North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says, “We have not dealt with climate change effectively as a state and as a country and as a planet, frankly, and the things that they told us were gonna happen 30 years ago are happening right now.” Republicans warn of skyrocketing electricity prices and “rolling blackouts” if technology can’t deliver when needed — and they say additional nuclear must be in the mix. Democrats say there’s still no national storage site for spent nuclear fuel, and radioactive waste continues accumulating at Prairie Island and Monticello.
voiceofalexandria.com
Bill requiring state electricity to be carbon free by 2040 heading to Gov. Walz
(St. Paul, MN)--A bill to require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon free by 2040 is heading to Governor Walz's desk. The measure was passed by the Minnesota Senate late Thursday night. This came after a 34 to 33 vote with all AFL members voting for the proposal. The bill pushes up the timeline set by two of the biggest energy generators in the state- Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power- who had both previously pledged to eliminate their use of coal, natural gas, and fossil fuels by 2050.
Minnesota House passes bills to restore voting rights for felons, make Juneteenth a state holiday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota legislature on Thursday advanced three bills and two of them are moving to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature. 100% Clean EnergyThe Senate late Thursday passed a bill requiring that utilities offer 100% clean energy to consumers by 2040. It is a top priority for Democrats in control of the Capitol, and Gov. Tim Walz will soon sign it. It was a party-line vote 34-33.Supporters say the new benchmark is an important tool to curb climate change's impact on our communities, while opponents argue it will be costly for consumers and it...
mprnews.org
DFL steams ahead at MN Capitol, GOP brands it ‘extreme’
Republicans are outnumbered at Minnesota’s Capitol. And so far, they’ve been unable to stop an early onslaught of DFL-backed legislation on abortion, energy, voting and more. As the Legislature tilts toward an upcoming debate over a new state budget, Republicans are approaching their minority role this session with...
Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills
A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Legislative Session 2023
Currently, the Minnesota Legislative session is going on with bills being passed at an unprecedented speed. In what is now an all three part of the legislature being DFL-controlled, this makes us wonder what is going on, and how these bills are affecting us. We sat down with Representative Natalie Zeleznikar (R) to get her take.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
Two bills signed at Capitol Friday support Black Minnesotans
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed two bills into law on Friday at the State Capitol that support Black Minnesotans, with the Crown Act making it illegal to discriminate because of hair and hair styles, and making Juneteenth a state holiday.
House Bill 1416 meets some opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
Gun bills advance at State Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in four years the gun control issue has returned to the Minnesota State Capitol. The House Public Safety Committee Friday passed four measures intended to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks and red flag protection orders. The bills passed on straight party-line votes, with all Republicans opposed and all Democrats in favor.
kfgo.com
House panel approves bill requiring 48-hour reporting of stolen or lost guns
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill passed by the House Public Safety Committee would require Minnesotans to report a stolen or lost firearm within 48 hours. Monica Jones of St. Paul lost her son, Daquan, to an accidental shooting in 2019. “The owner of this gun has still not...
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
q957.com
Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
KELOLAND TV
Walz makes Juneteenth a holiday; bans hair discrimination
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Juneteenth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz in a state where it’s now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to recognize June 19th as a holiday.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
KEYC
Gov. Walz (DFL-MN) makes Juneteenth state holiday; signs Crown Act
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday. The governor made it official this morning at a ceremonial signing surrounded by racial equity leaders in the state. The signing of the CROWN act, which bans discrimination in workplaces...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Legislature: Several bills fall short, while others on domestic violence, transparency, investment heard
(Bismarck, ND) -- The true definition of a mixed bag after a busy Thursday in the North Dakota State Legislature. The North Dakota House isn't moving forward with paid family leave legislation. The House rejected a bill that would have created a statewide family leave program. The proposal would have...
ktvo.com
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
