Bay City, MI

WNEM

Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, February 4

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. CrimeStoppers is rolling out a new tool, hoping to not only ease the fear of giving tips, but also to instill fear in those who commit crimes.
FLUSHING, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising

The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
MIDLAND, MI
kisswtlz.com

U.S. Coast Guard’s Saginaw Bay Safety Zone Begins Saturday Morning

The Coast Guard has announced that the annual Saginaw Bay Safety Zone will go into effect at 8:00 Saturday morning. While the safety zone is up, anyone looking to take a vessel through Saginaw Bay will need to contact Coast Guard Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission at least 72 hours in advance.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says

MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

