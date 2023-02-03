Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Conference championship sets tone as postseason looms
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 3-4, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. WRESTLING: GLENN IS TVC RUNNER-UP.
MLive.com
Bay City girls roundup: Longtime nemesis won’t loosen its grip on local series
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: MIDLAND DOW 52, BAY CITY WESTERN 44.
Grand Blanc turns much-anticipated showdown with Davison into a blowout
GRAND BLANC, MI – The much-anticipated boys basketball showdown between two of the Flint-area’s top teams never materialized Friday night.
Saginaw girls basketball highlights: Heritage tacks on win over Arthur Hill
Heritage completed the Saginaw sweep, knocking off Arthur Hill in a Saginaw Valley League girls basketball matchup Friday. The Hawks, who beat Saginaw High earlier this season, rolled past the Lumberjacks, 64-38, to improve to 7-8.
Saginaw, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw. The Frankenmuth High School basketball team will have a game with Arthur Hill High School on February 06, 2023, 13:00:00. The Chesaning High School basketball team will have a game with Nouvel Catholic Central High School on February 06, 2023, 14:30:00.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gyro from Bay City’s new Broadway Grill
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City’s new Broadway Grill serves up gyros, all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays and a weekday breakfast special that won’t break the bank. The new restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in Bay City’s South end recently opened for business at the once-vacant 2020 Broadway St., formerly Big D’s South End Diner & Pizza Express.
Bay City, Michigan is Home to DOZENS Of Century-Old Mansions
Every city, or town has that "rich" neighborhood in it. The houses are a little bigger, the yards and roads are a little better manicured... but not all of those neighborhoods aren't as incredibly historic as the Bay City Center Avenue Historic District. Bay City is the Lumber Capital of...
WNEM
Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, February 4. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST.
Saginaw man who fled to North Carolina after friend’s fatal shooting pleads to manslaughter
SAGINAW, MI — In the summer of 2020, a Saginaw man allegedly shot and killed his best friend, then fled the state seeking refuge with family in the South. Two months later, he was in custody and extradited back to Michigan. More than two years later and with his...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, February 4
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. CrimeStoppers is rolling out a new tool, hoping to not only ease the fear of giving tips, but also to instill fear in those who commit crimes.
MLive.com
Standish-Sterling cuts down the nets after answering overtime challenge
STANDISH, MI -- Standish-Sterling was crowned champion. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fenton Polar Plunge helps raise more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics Michigan
FENTON, MI – More than 300 people jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Fenton on Saturday, Feb. 4 to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Area 13 Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, now in its 13th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics. Pat...
Flint-area basketball highlights; Hamady shocks Carman-Ainsworth; Ty Kolhmann tallies No. 1,000
FLINT – One of the topics of conversation in the Grand Blanc locker room Friday after the Bobcats beat Davison in the Flint-area game of the night was a matchup across town between Hamady and Carman-Ainsworth. The Bobcats heard that Hamady was beating the Cavaliers.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Soriano’s offers authentic Mexican food in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- Stepping inside of Soriano’s Mexican Kitchen, you can immediately feel a long history behind the Soriano family and how they serve the community. The Soriano family had restaurants for decades in the Grand Rapids and Holland areas. Erica Soriano opened her own restaurant in the heart...
Former Flint Journal sports columnist Dean Howe dies at age 82
FLINT – There wasn’t much Dean Howe didn’t write about during 41 years as a sports writer and columnist at The Flint Journal. Michigan State’s 1979 NCAA basketball championship?. Check. The Detroit Pistons back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and ‘90?. Check. The Detroit Tigers 1984...
tourcounsel.com
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
wsgw.com
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
kisswtlz.com
U.S. Coast Guard’s Saginaw Bay Safety Zone Begins Saturday Morning
The Coast Guard has announced that the annual Saginaw Bay Safety Zone will go into effect at 8:00 Saturday morning. While the safety zone is up, anyone looking to take a vessel through Saginaw Bay will need to contact Coast Guard Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission at least 72 hours in advance.
Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says
MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
