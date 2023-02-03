Read full article on original website
news9.com
1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police
An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
KOCO
OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Early-Morning Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase is in custody on Monday, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say it started near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Monday. According to police, the helicopter was eventually called in because the...
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Osage County
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Oklahoma man.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
3 arrested after woman found murdered in Billings
The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release dashcam, body cam showing arrest of Isiah Mitchell
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a week of calls for the video to be made public, Oklahoma City police have released dashcam and body camera footage showing the arrest of Isiah Mitchell. Mitchell was the inmate who later died after officials said he was found trying to take his own...
OHP: Oklahoma County driver caught going 117-120 mph in 70 mph zone
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver is now left with a hefty fine Wednesday after a Trooper caught them speeding over 100 mph on I-40.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
KOCO
Body cam video shows Isiah Mitchell's interaction with police days before death
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video released on Friday by Oklahoma City police shows the moment an officer detained a person who died in jail days later. The video showed the officer stopping Isiah Mitchell on Jan. 27 for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street. Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said Mitchell committed suicide in the jail just days after his arrest.
Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage
A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Station Celebrates 115 Years Of Service
Tulsa Firefighters celebrated more than a century of protection the community on Sunday. Fire Station 2 turns 115 years old Sunday after a crew transferred their hose wagon to the new second station near North Main and Fairview in 1908. Wagons were pulled by horses until 1913 when the station...
News On 6
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
news9.com
Small Business Owners Relieved After Tulsa Police Arrest Suspected Serial Burglar
A handful of small Tulsa business owners are relieved, after the man suspected of burglarizing them is now in jail. Kenneth Barnett confessed to breaking into the businesses between September and January, police said. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us with the more.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Feb. 2
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
