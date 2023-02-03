ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

By M. Ray Allen
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxTe8_0kbE9rBj00

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington.

Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service.

Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988.

“I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I returned home and married my high school sweetheart, Jackie Johnston,” Moore recalled.

Jackie graduated from nearby Haysi High School in 1988, and the couple has been together for 35 years. They have two grown daughters, Lea Posey, who is married to Dustin Posey, and Larissa Jordan, whose husband is Dominique Jordan.

Lea and Dustin have three children, “Remi, seven; Rain, five; and Rynn, 11 months.

Matt enjoys being a grandfather, and after retiring as a decorated veteran of Iraqis Freedom and as a trooper in the Virginia State Police, he believes that he is qualified to upgrade the quality of service that he perceives is needed in Alleghany County.

“I always felt like I could make a difference by making Alleghany County a safer place to live,” Matt remarked.

While in the U.S. Army where he rose to the rank of Master Sergeant, Matt received the Bronze Star for military service and the Combat Infantry Badge among other medals.

As a state trooper, he received the Governor’s Transportation Safety Award, the Superintendent’s Award for Safety, two Red Cross Life Saving Awards and other commendations.

Matt has been running media ads, circulating campaign information, and speaking to civic organizations as part of his campaign strategy.

He has established a “Facebook” page and a website that he is inviting citizens to visit in order to learn more about his achievements, ideas for improving service if elected and other information.

The post Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Kathleen Knighton – 97

Kathleen Leffel Knighton of Covington, died, on February 2, 2023, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Hazel Smith Leffel. Mrs. Knighton was married to the late Roy N. (Buddy) Knighton for 59 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Patrick L. Knighton; a sister, Elizabeth Leffel McCormick; and a brother-in-law Thomas N. McCormick; her stepmother Pearl H. Leffel; and stepbrother Clyde Saylor Jr. Mrs. Knighton retired in 1988 as a Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court of Alleghany County after serving for twenty years....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Dwight Mason Rohr

Dwight Mason Rohr, age 70, of 347 East Gray Street, Covington, Virginia died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Reverend Larry Atkin and Reverend […] The post Dwight Mason Rohr appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Glenda Vess Nicely – 80

Glenda Faye Vess Nicely, age 80, of 3321 Shawvers Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 7, 1942 in Clifton Forge to the late LeeRoy Vess Sr., and Mable Frances Connor Vess. Glenda was a member of Central Advent Christian Church. She loved to crochet, puzzles, playing games, camping, and was adventurous. Glenda enjoyed cooking, loved to laugh and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norman Andrew Nicely; four brothers, LeeRoy Vess, Jr., Claude Vess, Clovis Vess, and Freddie Vess;...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Rachel Gilpin – 82

Mrs. Rachel Ann Gilpin, age 82, of Covington, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany, Low Moor.  She was the wife of the late Gary Francis “George” Gilpin. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; for updated service information and to send condolences online, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com. The post Rachel Gilpin – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

William Knighton Burns – 51

William Knighton Burns, age 51, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was born February 3, 1971, in Alleghany County, Virginia to Robert Arthur Burns and Mavis Colleen Craft Burns (Stanley).  He was a technician for Brown Hound Tree Service. He enjoyed making knives and jewelry, liked guns, and loved spending time with family.  William’s wife, Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns also died on January 30th. In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by a brother, John “Smo” Stanley; three uncles, Barry Craft, Norman Craft, and...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Larry Ruble – 81

Mr. Larry Wayne Ruble, age 81, of Low Moor, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Woodlands, Clifton Forge. He was the husband of Peggy Fisher Ruble. Mr. Ruble was born April 5, 1941 in New Haven, IN, the son of the late Thurman Arlington Ruble and Catherine Clay Ruble. He grew up in Monroeville, IN and Fort Wayne, IN  and graduated from Hoagland High School in 1959. Larry served in the United States Army Reserve in Fort Wayne, Indiana for eight years. Mr. Ruble come to this area in 1971, where he became a forklift truck driver for the former...
LOW MOOR, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” parade for National Guard soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from a one-year deployment in November 2022. “On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
BEDFORD, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting on Peters Creek Road last night

(from Roanoke PD) On February 4, 2023 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding officers located two adult victims, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds inside of a business in the area. The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man’s injuries appeared to be serious. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns – 55

Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns, age 55, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Sandra was born July 16, 1967, in Decatur, Illinois to Warren Riley Goodrich and the late Janice Fay Parsley Goodrich. Sandra was a phlebotomist for Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed singing and going to church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was always willing to help people, even if they were not her family. Sandra’s husband, William Knighton Burns, also died on Monday, January 30th. In addition to her mother, Sandra...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Bernard Hayslett – 76

Bernard Otis “Poppy” Hayslett, age 76, of 900 Jefferson Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 2, 1946, in Gala, Virginia, to the late Hubert Hampton Hayslett and Lillian Madaline Jones.  He was retired Maintenance Supervisor for Liberty House Nursing Home. Bernard loved going to races and was a Dale Earnhardt fan, and the Clifton Forge Hardees Group. He also loved working on cars, crossword puzzles, his granddaughters and great grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Todd Raymond Hayslett; and two sisters, Geneva Tingler and...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Justin Lee Nicely – 28

Justin Lee Nicely, age 28, of 117 Alleghany Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Alleghany. He was born on May 26, 1994, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to Cathy Ann Coleman and the late Archie Nicely, Jr. He was a member of the Clifton Forge Fire Department and loved to […] The post Justin Lee Nicely – 28 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas thief awaiting extradition to Giles County

Giles Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man deputies say stole cash and lottery tickets from State Line Market on Christmas has been identified and is awaiting extradition to Giles County. Investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office say they identified 33-year-old James Ryan Wickline of Peterstown as a suspect after...
GILES COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy