Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington.

Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service.

Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988.

“I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I returned home and married my high school sweetheart, Jackie Johnston,” Moore recalled.

Jackie graduated from nearby Haysi High School in 1988, and the couple has been together for 35 years. They have two grown daughters, Lea Posey, who is married to Dustin Posey, and Larissa Jordan, whose husband is Dominique Jordan.

Lea and Dustin have three children, “Remi, seven; Rain, five; and Rynn, 11 months.

Matt enjoys being a grandfather, and after retiring as a decorated veteran of Iraqis Freedom and as a trooper in the Virginia State Police, he believes that he is qualified to upgrade the quality of service that he perceives is needed in Alleghany County.

“I always felt like I could make a difference by making Alleghany County a safer place to live,” Matt remarked.

While in the U.S. Army where he rose to the rank of Master Sergeant, Matt received the Bronze Star for military service and the Combat Infantry Badge among other medals.

As a state trooper, he received the Governor’s Transportation Safety Award, the Superintendent’s Award for Safety, two Red Cross Life Saving Awards and other commendations.

Matt has been running media ads, circulating campaign information, and speaking to civic organizations as part of his campaign strategy.

He has established a “Facebook” page and a website that he is inviting citizens to visit in order to learn more about his achievements, ideas for improving service if elected and other information.

