ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian Review

Life … You Gotta Love It: Power pole

By margo oxendine
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZOlC_0kbE9omm00

I must hurry to write this, and get it where it’s going.

I hate to rush and don’t often have to, but today, I blame the power company.

Two or three weeks ago, I noticed big equipment trucks in my driveway, which was swarming with yellow-jacked, hard-hatted men. They were, they explained, changing out the power pole. They busied themselves around outside; I paid little attention.

But suddenly, they climbed into their trucks and started heading back down the driveway. “When will you come back to finish?” I called. “Tomorrow or Wednesday,” they said.

They just didn’t say which Wednesday. For a few weeks, the new power pole rested alongside the edge of my yard. It was placed just over the spot where my peonies pop up come spring. At least, where the peonies used to pop.

Each day, I’d look out, and there it would be. The brand new, abandoned power pole. Then, this past Monday, I heard banging and clanging out there. They were back! I was relieved the job would be done that day. I tootled off to go for my walk, and to the store.

When I returned, everything looked the same. The new pole was still down; the old pole still stood its ground. No workmen were in evidence. Hmmm.

Yesterday morning, before I even woke up, my sister called. “There’s a man walking up your driveway,” she alerted. Well, she wanted to alert me, but I had the ringer turned off on the phone. So, my sister being a no-nonsense person, turned around, came back, and confronted the lone man. He explained they were with the power company and were coming to put in the pole.

But, no pole was put anywhere yesterday. I didn’t leave the house until about 5 o’clock when I walked down the driveway to get the mail. And there, in my door, was a note: “Power off Wednesday from 8 a.m. until noon. Thanks. Hank.”

Well, Hank, you have turned my whole day sideways. I am retired. I sleep in most every morning. I rarely am up and about until 9 a.m. It’s one of the few, small perks of being retired.

My first thought: What about coffee? Coffee is always my first thought in the morning, no matter the hour. And then, suddenly, it hit me: Geez! My Covington column is due tomorrow at 10 a.m. And I had no earthly idea what I’d write about, or how I’d get it typed on the page and emailed down there.

So, I flipped my thinking around. Last night, I made a pot of cappuccino, complete with the frothed milk, and stored it in the microwave. It would be necessary to arise at the still-dark hour of 6:30 to microwave the coffee, turn on the computer, and come up with what is this column. It was not an idea I relished. But, as I got into it, it became an adventure of sorts.

It is now 7:15 a.m., and I am sitting here thinking and typing madly. My hot coffee is still warm. I am watching the sunrise, if there were a sun to rise this morning, which there is not.

Time is passing quickly. Hank and his team are on their way. So, I’ve decided this column is, by golly, darn near finished. At least, it better be. So, I guess I gotta love it – getting up before the crack of dawn.

The post Life … You Gotta Love It: Power pole appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.
Upworthy

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
Mary Duncan

Man raises baby of different race that’s not his own after fiancée repeatedly cheats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I haven’t written about it a lot, yet anyway, but I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and my grandfather’s best friend. My biological father was married with a family of his own at the time he met my mother, which she didn’t know, of course. He only told her that he was married after she told him she was pregnant with me, and then he promptly left.
Mary Duncan

“You should have bought two tickets,” man tells obese woman taking up too much room in a plane seat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Like one of my heroes, Bridget Jones, I am always going to be just a little bit fat. Ever since childhood, I have been overweight - one of the pudgiest girls in my grade, and inevitably one of the last to finish the required mile run for the state’s physical exams. I took some pride that I was never the very last girl to finish, but at the same time, the pity I felt for her was right up there with the pity I had for myself for being just ahead of her.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story

DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, "Byron," abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again about things that mattered, and it appeared our friendship was on the mend. A short time later, my wife (only an acquaintance of his) divorced me and began a massive social media attack against me. Most of my friends saw through her lies. I took the...
OREGON STATE
Mary Duncan

"You were supposed to watch the baby!" Mother disciplines 3-year-old when he wanders into snow with baby brother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A long time ago, when I was probably just thirteen or fourteen years old, my mom left me and my friend Thea at home to babysit my little sister, Grace. It was winter at the time, and we decided it would be fun to get ourselves and Grace bundled up to go outside and play in the snow.
Tracey Folly

Man ditches his wig and reclaims his happy-go-lucky attitude

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What comes close to the disappointment of a man who loses his hair at an early age? While I haven't experienced it myself, I've spoken with friends and family members who have, and they assure me it's devastating.
KISS 106

Man Teases Indiana Dog Until She Gets Hilarious Revenge [WATCH]

Dogs can be so funny. Just when we think that we have the upper hand and have outsmarted them, they show us that they are just as funny and smart as we are. Sometimes, I feel like if my dogs could speak, they would give me the business. Both dogs have distinct personalities with a range of emotions. Their cute faces and funny senses of humor make me love them even more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adorable baby elephant dances in the street, then takes a bow

Wildlife enthusiasts captured video footage of a baby elephant entertaining tourists on a street in Kruger National Park in South Africa, and it is adorable. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography described the young pachyderm’s actions as “practicing charging,” and that might be so. But it actually looked as if it were dancing in the street. The entertainment value is priceless.
pethelpful.com

Little Boy's Unique Bond with a Buffalo Is So Full of Love

It's not all that unusual to see a child bonding with a special pet or backyard critter, but a relationship like this is a bit more impressive. TikTok user @farmer_erin isn't surprised at all by this friendship, though, as she knows just how much her son loves animals. He especially loves the family's water buffalo, and it sure looks like they love him back.
Upworthy

Man bonds with his severely autistic brother through music and it's so beautiful

People with autism face several challenges throughout their lives in everyday tasks which any neurotypical can do easily. However, with persistent support, love and care, autistic individuals can live their life in the best way possible. Such a display of care and affection was seen when TikTok user, @footmouth, played piano for his autistic brother. He caught this sweet moment on camera and it went viral on the social media platform.
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy