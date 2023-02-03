ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Cedar Creek Landowner Set To Make Report To Alleghany County Board of Supervisors

By M. Ray Allen
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AfK9_0kbE9m1K00

Tom Botkins, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the paper industry from the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry, is ready to go public with his environmental concerns about Cedar Creek.

He will make a presentation to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors during its Feb. meeting about his concerns that improper practices and techniques are being employed in addition to inferior materials being used to complete the “Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project.”

“The Alleghany Co./Bath Co. Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project” designed to covert approximately 1.5 miles of an abandoned railroad bed beside Cedar Creek into a scenic trail is being competed by Hurt & Proffitt, an engineering company with locations in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg and Wytheville. Summit Contracting of Roanoke has been doing the work via permit number VAR10Q914.

Botkins owns land on both sides of Cedar Creek that flows into the Jackson River less than a mile south from Gathright Dam.

Cedar Creek is classified as state Trout Waters, and the completion of “The Alleghany Co./Bath Co. Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project” will achieve the two counties’ goal of completing an expanded and inter-connected Jackson River Trail network.

Botkins is concerned that the way the conversion of the railroad bed into the scenic trail is not being conducted in a way to respect the integrity of Cedar Creek which will have a negative impact on the habitat of the Jackson River downstream.

For example, railroad ties that contain creosote have been splintered during the removal process during which some have wound up in the creek.

Botkins was born in Bath Co. in 1950, and he began working for Westvaco in 1969, currently WestRock. Both as an environmentalist and as a landowner, he believes that the project as it is being completed is not being conducted properly in terms of using effective material to prevent bank erosion as the original plan specified.

Botkins remarked, “If they are going to do the project, it should be done right.”

He noted that the Alleghany Co. Code concerning the 100- year-flood plan dictates that any development project requires the outcome not to exceed the increase of one foot, and he questions whether an adequate study has determined the projected outcome.

He also is concerned about the projected methods the construction company has changed to complete the project, ones that are inferior in his opinion to what is called for in the original plan.

For example, a cofferdam was part of the original plan, but the construction company now anticipates it will not need to construct one to reinforce the creek bank adequately.

Botkins pointed out that the $1.6 million price tag for the construction project does not provide funding for maintenance, and he questions whether or not adequate parking space has been included in the plan.

Cedar Creek flows from the middle of the former Lower Cascade Golf Course in Bath Co. where it is formed by the convergence of Cascades Creek and Hot Springs Run. On its way to the Jackson River, Cedar Creek’s flooding has cut out part of the railroad bed.

Botkins questions the quality of the materials that are being used to restore those sections that were washed away, and he has taken photographs of materials being used in order to compare them to the materials described in the plan that was submitted to the counties.

The bulk of Botkin’s work in the paper industry in Covington from 1969 till 2012 was in environmental operations where he advanced to the position of being responsible for all environmental on-site operations, permitting, compliance, and public relations.

Botkins said, “I spent a lot of time, especially in the labor years working with regulatory agencies and industrial organizations.”

During his career, he served as the committee chair of the environmental committee for the Virginia Manufacturers Association.

He also chaired the Southern Regional Committee for the National Council of Air and Stream Improvement, and he chaired a committee for the American Forest and Paper Association.

As a landowner of approximately 40 percent of the area on both sides of Cedar Creek where the “Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project” is being completed, Botkins expects the construction company to use techniques and quality materials that will protect Cedar Creek from pollution, debris, and future flooding.

On Jan. 11, Eric Millard, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s VWP and Stormwater Manager,  sent a warning letter to Matt Combs of Summit Contracting, stating in part, “The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has reason to believe that Summit Contracting may be in violation of the State Water Control Law, Regulations, and the General VPDES Permit for Discharges of Stormwater from Construction Activities No. VAR10Q914 (Permit) at the property known as the Jackson River Scenic Trail Phase 5 project, located at 6100 Coles Mountain Road in Bath and Alleghany County, Virginia (Site).”

The letter was written in response to DEQ’s Jan. 4, visit to the site where three violations concerning the project along Cedar Creek were observed and reported to Combs.

The post Cedar Creek Landowner Set To Make Report To Alleghany County Board of Supervisors appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Kathleen Knighton – 97

Kathleen Leffel Knighton of Covington, died, on February 2, 2023, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Hazel Smith Leffel. Mrs. Knighton was married to the late Roy N. (Buddy) Knighton for 59 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Patrick L. Knighton; a sister, Elizabeth Leffel McCormick; and a brother-in-law Thomas N. McCormick; her stepmother Pearl H. Leffel; and stepbrother Clyde Saylor Jr. Mrs. Knighton retired in 1988 as a Deputy Clerk of the Circuit Court of Alleghany County after serving for twenty years....
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Some Sections Of Smith Creek Remain Shaded Year Round

For those who prefer fishing in the shade, Smith Creek provides a section that fits the bill year-round in downtown Clifton Forge. After Smith Creek passes under Church St., it bends to the right away from the Clifton Forge Public Library on the bank above it and flows past the Masonic Amphitheatre where the southeastern corner of The Historic Masonic Theatre (circa 1905) turns the stream to the left. From there, Smith Creek continues south under Main St. and Ridgeway St., embracing the foundation of buildings, including Primis Bank, as it provides shade for fishermen who desire to fish in the underground. Fishing with Angels, a charitable trout fishing day at Smith Creek for those with intellectual challenges and physical disabilities, was organized and conducted by William Nicely, a local contractor, prior to COVID-19. William’s son, Ben Nicely, is the newest member of the Clifton Forge Town Council, having been elected in Nov. of 2022. Perhaps one day Smith Creek will be stocked with trout again as it was for Fishing with Angels. The post Some Sections Of Smith Creek Remain Shaded Year Round appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
STAUNTON, VA
Lootpress

Fire crews battle structure fire in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell LOOTPRESS that fire crews are currently on the scene battling a structure fire on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill. Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:28 PM and the Oak Hill, Fayetteville, and Mount Hope Fire Departments all responded.
OAK HILL, WV
Virginian Review

Glenda Vess Nicely – 80

Glenda Faye Vess Nicely, age 80, of 3321 Shawvers Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 7, 1942 in Clifton Forge to the late LeeRoy Vess Sr., and Mable Frances Connor Vess. Glenda was a member of Central Advent Christian Church. She loved to crochet, puzzles, playing games, camping, and was adventurous. Glenda enjoyed cooking, loved to laugh and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norman Andrew Nicely; four brothers, LeeRoy Vess, Jr., Claude Vess, Clovis Vess, and Freddie Vess;...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Dwight Mason Rohr – 70

Dwight Mason Rohr, age 70, of 347 East Gray Street, Covington, Virginia died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia. Dwight was born July 18, 1952, in Covington to the late Edward Mason and Betty Eppling Rohr.  He was a retired radio announcer for WKEY and WXCF radio stations.  He was a member of First Christian Church and Dunlap Christian Church and very active in his community.  His former memberships included the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, the Ruritans (in which he served as both Covington and District Governor), the JayCees, and the...
COVINGTON, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia

Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
CAVE SPRING, VA
Cardinal News

In the Alleghany Highlands, two rival high schools begin the process of merging

This week Alleghany Highlands school system unveiled the logos and uniforms for the "new" Alleghany High School that Covington will merge into. The neighboring schools will join to become the Cougars at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The post In the Alleghany Highlands, two rival high schools begin the process of merging appeared first on Cardinal News.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr. – 63

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr., age 63, of 86 Forrest Hill Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born May 2, 1959, in Staunton, Virginia to the Late Elmer Burkey and Mamie Beatrice Campbell Windsor. He was a Water/Waste Water Operator for Pioneer Electric in Buena Vista. Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and sports. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Windsor and a half-brother Frank “Peanut” Windsor. He is survived by his wife Karen Annette Booth Windsor of Eagle Rock; two daughters, Melissa Carson (Kris) of Eagle Rock...
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

Rachel Gilpin – 82

Mrs. Rachel Ann Gilpin, age 82, of Covington, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany, Low Moor.  She was the wife of the late Gary Francis “George” Gilpin. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; for updated service information and to send condolences online, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com. The post Rachel Gilpin – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County increasing security at schools

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
Virginian Review

Cicely “Sandy” Chittum

Cicely Irene “Sandy” Kemp Chittum, age 89, formerly of Ingalls Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia and Denmark Farm in Lexington, Virginia, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Regency at Augusta in Fishersville. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Kerr’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Rockbridge County, with […] The post Cicely “Sandy” Chittum appeared first on The Virginian Review.
LEXINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Not So Quiet On Eastern Front

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. February 6, 1932 91 Years Ago Not So Quiet On Eastern Front The unusual picture below shows a shell bursting in front of a Chinese trench during the civil war of a couple of years ago. Scenes almost an exact duplicate of this are now being re-enacted...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

William Knighton Burns – 51

William Knighton Burns, age 51, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was born February 3, 1971, in Alleghany County, Virginia to Robert Arthur Burns and Mavis Colleen Craft Burns (Stanley).  He was a technician for Brown Hound Tree Service. He enjoyed making knives and jewelry, liked guns, and loved spending time with family.  William’s wife, Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns also died on January 30th. In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by a brother, John “Smo” Stanley; three uncles, Barry Craft, Norman Craft, and...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Curtis Ewing – 78

Curtis Lee Ewing, 78, of Eagle Rock, died, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Ewing was born on October 27, 1944, in Rainelle, WV. He was the son of the late Asa and Emma McKnight Ewing. Curtis retired from Gala Industries as a safety and environmental supervisor, he was formerly employed by Hercules, […] The post Curtis Ewing – 78 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” parade for National Guard soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from a one-year deployment in November 2022. “On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
BEDFORD, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy