Echoes of the Past: To Relief Of Americans In War Zone

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

February 3, 1932

91 Years Ago

To Relief Of Americans In War Zone

This air view in the photo below shows the United States Asiatic fleet serenely anchored in Manila Bay just before it left to head for Shanghai at full speed. Increased aggression on the part of Japanese forces in the disturbed area brought an appeal from Consul-General Edwin S. Cunningham for further protection for Americans. The fleet has orders to evacuate every American out of the danger zone if it becomes necessary.

February 3, 1962

61 Years Ago

Young Hired As Patrolman In Covington

Patrolman W.M. "Buddy" Young Jr., 24 of Covington, service station operator for almost two years before taking his present position, has been a member of the Covington Police Department since December 14, 1961. Until February 1, he was the newest member of the force. Before he became a service station operator, he served three years as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.

February 3, 1987

36 Years Ago

School Board Hears Budget Request

Members of the Covington School Board heard funding requests Monday night during the monthly meeting held at the School Board Office on Walnut Street. Earl Shaffer, band director at Covington High School, asked board members to help purchase new band uniforms, which will be used beginning in 1989, the 50th anniversary of the band. Cost of the uniforms will be approximately $23,000 and Shaffer asked that the board consider a $14,000 appropriation.

February 3, 2012

11 Years Ago

Maine Girl Bouncing Back After Six-Organ Transplant

A 9-year-old Maine girl is home from a Boston hospital healthy, active and with high hopes-and a new stomach, liver, spleen, small intestine, pancreas, and part of an esophagus to replace the ones that were being choked by a huge tumor. It's believed to be the first-ever transplant of an esophagus and the largest number of organs transplanted at one time in New England.

The post Echoes of the Past: To Relief Of Americans In War Zone appeared first on The Virginian Review .