Alleghany Highlands Chamber Debuts New Logos

The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism officially debuted new logos on February 1 st , one for the Chamber itself and the other being representative of the Alleghany Highlands region for use in tourism branding. It’s been 10 years since the Chamber worked with Mikula Harris, a marketing firm in Roanoke, VA, to create a brand for the Alleghany Highlands that would be used in marketing & advertising efforts to promote the region as a premier tourist destination. The decade-old project included logos that were representative of the region and would later become synonymous with the icons and offerings of the Alleghany Highlands.

Flash forward to today, and that same branding of the region has been seen in all 50 states, in Times Square, the Wall Street Journal, Southern Living, the Washington DC Metro, and many other major publications & markets. Yet, as successful as the branding of the region has been over the past 10 years, it was time to refresh the organization’s logos to appeal to today’s diverse audiences and to stay relevant with current industry trends. “We have enjoyed building the brand of the Alleghany Highlands and sharing it with visitors & locals alike over the past 10 years. Our new logos are another step in the right direction as we continue reaching new and return visitors while leaving a positive, lasting impression on all who come across the Alleghany Highlands brand.” Said Chamber Executive Director, Teresa Hammond. The new logos are also similar to the color scheme and look of the signage and wayfinding seen at all of the entrances to the Alleghany Highlands, portraying a consistent brand from marketing to in-person visitation.

Going forward, the new logos can be found on promotional materials such as the Alleghany Highlands Visitor Guide, Alleghany Living relocation magazine, advertising, social media, and much more. “We are so happy with the work Mikula Harris put into this logo refresh and how it perfectly represents the future of the Alleghany Highlands brand. Our goal was to update the logos without completely altering the look, while still showing our stakeholders and followers that we are focused on adapting to the current marketing landscape and promoting the region as a wonderful place to live, work, and play for years to come.” Said Josh Taylor, the Chamber’s Director of Marketing. The Chamber also mentions that more exciting projects are in store for 2023, including the refresh of it’s tourism website and visitor guide.

The post Alleghany Highlands Chamber Debuts New Logos appeared first on The Virginian Review .