Bath County Hospital Recognizes Dunlap Volunteer Fire And Rescue For Life Saving Transport

When Elizabeth Armstrong, Family Nurse Practitioner at Bath Community Physician’s Group, saw a 17-month-old diagnosed with RSV, a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be serious for infants and older adults, her oxygen saturation was between 82-86%, her heart rate, 190, and respiratory rate of only 72. Dr. Armstrong acted quickly to confirm admission to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Knowing that our young patient was not stable enough to travel by private transportation, she called local squads for transport. With no success, Elizabeth reaches out to David Vest (aka. “Dad”), a Dunlap Volunteer Fire and Rescue member. David and another volunteer, Diane Hawk, certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), agreed to the transport and arrived within 45 minutes of the request. Soon after, the young patient was admitted to the Pediatric ICU for three days.

“My family and I are forever grateful for the decisions made by staff at Bath Community Physicians Group and Dunlap Rescue Squad to ensure the health and safety of Emery,” said Whiney Windsor. “We believe the quick decisions that day saved our daughter’s life.”

Elizabeth Armstrong, FNP, received her Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate of Science in Nursing from Radford University and specializes in family care and women’s health. Elizabeth may be found in the BCPG Clinic on Monroe Avenue in Covington, one of four locations offered by Bath Community Physicians Group.

NPR recently reported that it’s no secret that volunteer fire departments that the U.S. relies on are stretched dangerously thin. Approximately 50 members serve Dunlap Vol Fire & Rescue, with the youngest only 17 years old. Members share that the role of a volunteer is rewarding, helping people during their most difficult times. Thinking about volunteering? Call your local squad and begin lending a very important and life-saving hand.

