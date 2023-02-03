ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Facts About St. Valentine

By Virginian Review Staff
Saint Valentine is the patron saint of lovers and engaged and married couples. He also is the name behind the holiday that inspires images of red hearts and rose petals in the middle of February. Not much is actually known about St. Valentine because records are sparse. However, these facts have emerged. St. Valentine could be one of at least three individuals who were martyred. In fact, some believe there were about a dozen St. Valentines. Of course St. Valentine is known for presiding over lovers. However, he is also the patron saint of epilepsy, watching over those who experience seizures associated with the disease. Visitors to the Basilica of Santa Maria in Rome can find the flower-adorned skull of St. Valentine on display. Other parts of St. Valentine's skeleton are on display in the Czech Republic, England, France, and Ireland. Some people think Geoffrey Chaucer may have invented Valentine's Day. In his "Parlement of Foules" he speaks of a tradition of courtly love with the celebration of St. Valentine's Day. This association became more established after Chaucer's poem received widespread attention.

