OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
hypebeast.com

Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release

Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 top team now eyeing Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving trade

The dominoes may officially be starting to fall in Brooklyn. Word broke on Sunday that Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been traded to a West contender in a blockbuster deal. The move formally ends the Irving-Kevin Durant partnership after four years and just one playoff series win. In the wake of the Irving news, Chris... The post Report: 1 top team now eyeing Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HipHopDX.com

Biggie Smalls Air Jordan Sneakers Sell For Over $30K At Auction

Biggie Smalls is an icon of epic proportion, so it’s no surprise that his limited edition Air Jordan XIII‘s fetched bids of over $30,000 at auction this week. The Sotheby’s auction closed on Friday (February 3), and each of the 23 pairs of Air Jordan XIIIs sold, with the highest bid seeing a 9.5 and 10.5 go for $32,760 each.
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade

The Los Angeles Lakers were immediately linked to a Kyrie Irving move after news broke of his trade demand, and one legendary Laker is fully on board. Magic Johnson tweeted his reaction to Irving’s trade request, and he made it clear he would “love” to see the Brooklyn Nets guard playing for the Lakers. Personally,... The post Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
