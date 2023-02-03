Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Plane crashes at Denton Enterprise Airport
DENTON, Texas - Crews responded to a single-engine airplane crash at Denton Enterprise Airport Sunday. The Denton Fire Department tweeted about the crash. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, was not injured. No further details have been released at this...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Feb. 6 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews has an update on the forecast for the week. After last week's winter storm, the weather this week seems pretty mild.
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Windy and mild today for DFW before the rain moves in
A lot of wind, a roller coaster ride with the temperatures, decent rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday and plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week into the weekend.
Dallas Observer
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
fox4news.com
2 people dead after crash on I-20 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
Woman in a wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Dallas
allas police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who ran down and killed a woman in a wheelchair over the weekend. Late Friday night, a man was pushing the woman in her wheelchair when they were both run over
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration after winter weather; Denton County included
DENTON, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for counties impacted by the recent ice storm. The declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Other counties may be added to the declaration as more damage assessments are done. There were power outages...
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield
FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Black ice and freezing fog: Bridges and overpasses could have a glaze of ice in areas that see fog Saturday morning
DALLAS — Temps are starting to warm up, but there is still a chance of some black ice and freezing fog Saturday morning. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende a Dallas el miércoles. Here's what you need to know...
WFAA
Dallas ice storm: 750 crashes reported in 24 hours; volunteers needed at shelters
Fire rescue said they dealt with more than 750 crashes in 24 hours. Dallas officials said they've opened reserve homeless shelter and are housing about 700 people.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
