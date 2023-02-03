ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Plane crashes at Denton Enterprise Airport

DENTON, Texas - Crews responded to a single-engine airplane crash at Denton Enterprise Airport Sunday. The Denton Fire Department tweeted about the crash. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, was not injured. No further details have been released at this...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws

DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Feb. 6 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews has an update on the forecast for the week. After last week's winter storm, the weather this week seems pretty mild.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks

Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 people dead after crash on I-20 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that left two people dead late Saturday night. Investigators said the wreck happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near McCart Avenue. The cause of the crash is still under...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive

On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW

Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield

FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
FORNEY, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy