Lake County (FL)’s New Fire Truck Dedicated to Amos Roach, Grandfather of Country Music Artist Michael Ray

Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
More than 1,000 railroad fans soak up nostalgia at train show at Savannah Center
The 2023 Winter Model Train Show and Sale concluded Sunday at the Savannah Center in The Villages. Hosted by The Villages Railroad Historical Society, the show focused on preserving railroad history and inspiring the next generation of train enthusiasts. Different displays featured every size of train, from the smallest Z scale to the largest G scale. More than 20 trains chugged along through interactive displays and captured the imagination of young and old alike.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with hypodermic needle in parking lot of medical office
A Leesburg man was arrested when he was found sleeping on the pavement of the Express Care parking lot on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he saw 26-year-old Jaylin J. Ricks sleeping on the pavement. As he approached Ricks, the officer observed that Ricks had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his pocket. Officers placed handcuffs on Ricks who told the officers that he had drugs in his pockets. A search revealed that he had a baggie which contained .3 grams of amphetamine, according to an arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year announced at Golden Apple Gala
The annual Golden Apple Gala culminated at the Reilly Arts Center this weekend with the announcement of Marion County’s Teacher of the Year. During Saturday’s event, Lindsey Bigelow of Ocala Springs Elementary School was recognized as the 2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. Bigelow teaches first grade...
click orlando
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
leesburg-news.com
Beautiful flowers welcome visitors to downtown Leesburg
A reader shared a photo of flowers at the downtown Leesburg entrance sign. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
villages-news.com
Villager in New York won’t have to return to face golf cart DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager won’t have to return to answer to a golf cart drunk driving charge. A judge has ruled that Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley will not be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates that Bosse is suffering from dementia.
villages-news.com
Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study
More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced in bad breakup with man who moved into her villa
A Marianna Villas woman has been sentenced in an attack on a man during a bad breakup. Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. Carney had been arrested Sept. 26 at...
WCJB
Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final weigh-in doesn’t disappoint at the Harris Chain
LEESBURG, Fla. – Despite contrary conditions on the final day, the Top 25 still sacked them up to finish out the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Check out the scene from a packed-out weigh-in with local champ Kennie Steverson. This Toyota...
Florida fire chief issues heartbreaking message after department loses two members to suicide
Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta issued an emotional video message days after the department lost its second fire medic to suicide during the month of January.
WCJB
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals Of Speed” car show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thousands of car lovers were revved up for the “Festivals of speed” car show at the world equestrian center in Ocala. More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state. “We don’t just have one kind of car,”...
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
Villages Daily Sun
Balloon festival soars despite windy weather
About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in
LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
villages-news.com
Car’s engine compartment destroyed in blaze in The Villages
A car’s engine compartment was destroyed in a blaze Friday afternoon in The Villages. The Villages Public Safety Department swiftly arrived on the scene and extinguished the car fire at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Boulevard and Churchill Downs, near The Villages High School. No one...
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Comments / 0