Lake County (FL)’s New Fire Truck Dedicated to Amos Roach, Grandfather of Country Music Artist Michael Ray

A Leesburg man was arrested when he was found sleeping on the pavement of the Express Care parking lot on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he saw 26-year-old Jaylin J. Ricks sleeping on the pavement. As he approached Ricks, the officer observed that Ricks had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his pocket. Officers placed handcuffs on Ricks who told the officers that he had drugs in his pockets. A search revealed that he had a baggie which contained .3 grams of amphetamine, according to an arrest report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO