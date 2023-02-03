ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Comments / 48

Leonard Boor
3d ago

what the hell happened to this country if you believe that racism. I believe you need to be in psychopath hospital. because there is definitely something wrong there. give me a break racist snowman I've never heard something so funny in my life. it is getting way out of control in this country. you can't even look at someone anymore sad sad sad. I'm glad I don't have small children growing up because I wouldn't let them watch the news I take there phone away. I'm a very very concerned citizen in this country. it's coming to a head civil war mark my words. worry about China and Russia people better start worrying about what's happening in our backyard

Reply(2)
22
Will Power
3d ago

come on people...if this offends you then the problem is with you. I thought based on the headline that someone had attached the n word to it somehow...but this ? seriously? lighten up and worry about something that was actually intended to be racist because this isn't it.

Reply
8
Darcy M
3d ago

How ridiculous!!!! It’s a snowman!!! People need to grow up, it’s not always about the race card but there is ALWAYS someone who will make it just that

Reply
8
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
94.3 Lite FM

Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Husband Tells Wife ‘Back of the Buffett Line!’ Is He a Jerk?

Sometimes the most minor things can lead to an "explosive" argument between a husband and wife. If you happen to be in a relationship you already know that there's a long list of things that can cause arguments between you and your significant other. Money, family, jobs, the list can go on and on, but I can guarantee that this argument starter between a Hudson Valley couple is most likely not on your list of things to argue about.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
96.1 The Eagle

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
WIBX 950

24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy