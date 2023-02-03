ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Rely Less on Social Security

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Social Security helps many retirees stay afloat financially. And because of this, many seniors routinely rely on Social Security to cover the bulk of their bills.

If that's your plan for retirement, though, you may end up regretting it -- and struggling financially for many years. You don't have to write off the idea of collecting Social Security completely. But here's why you may want to rely less on Social Security for your senior years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWN3v_0kbE8Ai300

Image source: Getty Images.

1. You won't get close to replacing your pre-retirement paycheck

Many people assume that Social Security is designed to replace their income entirely. Not so. The monthly benefit you'll be eligible for will hinge on your earnings history, but that check will only take the place of about 40% of your pre-retirement income -- and that assumes you're an average wage earner, not a higher-income one.

Meanwhile, it's common for seniors to need around 70% to 80% of their pre-retirement income to live comfortably. There's obviously some wiggle room there, and you can certainly choose to live frugally if it takes some of the pressure off to save. But if you retire on Social Security alone, you might end up taking a serious pay cut -- and suffering with money woes, as a result.

2. Benefits could get slashed

Social Security is facing some serious financial problems. In the coming years, it expects to owe more in scheduled benefits than it collects in revenue. While it has trust funds it can tap temporarily to make up that difference, once those cash reserves run dry, benefit cuts could be on the table.

If that were to happen, Social Security would no longer be in a position to replace about 40% of the average worker's pre-retirement paycheck. Instead, it would replace an even smaller percentage. And in the absence of savings, that could be downright catastrophic.

3. You may be forced to file for benefits early

You can sign up for Social Security once you turn 62. But you're not entitled to your full monthly benefit, based on your wage history, until full retirement age, or FRA, which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in the middle, depending on when you were born.

If you file for benefits ahead of FRA, your monthly payments will be reduced. But you might land in a position where you're forced to claim Social Security early, such as if you lose your job and can't find a new one. And if you don't have savings as a backup to compensate for a personal benefit cut, you might really have a hard time keeping up with your expenses.

Depend less on Social Security

There's nothing wrong with assuming that Social Security will provide a chunk of your retirement income, but don't assume it will be your main source. Instead, work hard to build a nest egg so you have personal savings to tap into later in life.

You don't necessarily need to part with a huge chunk of your paycheck to amass a nice amount of savings, either. Start by socking away $200 a month in an IRA or 401(k) plan , and then ramp up as you can. You're apt to be thankful for that extra money once you realize how limited your buying power under Social Security might be.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: Here's When Your February Check Will Arrive

Waiting on your Social Security Disability Insurance check to arrive? The Social Security Administration will disburse the first round of February checks on Friday, Feb. 3 to longtime SSDI recipients. January was the first month SSDI beneficiaries received a big increase in their check due to the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, which is the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy