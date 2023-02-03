West Haven (CT) Fire Departments to Get New Radio Equipment Through FEMA Grant Program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Eyewitness News
Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Water has been shut off from Hull Street to Cawley Street in Bristol due to a water main break. The Bristol Water and Sewer Department says the shutdown may affect many other streets in the area since South Street is a main transmission line. “Our crews...
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Just Devastating': Dozens of Animals Lost in Prospect Barn Fire
There was a devastating loss in Prospect after dozens of animals died in a barn fire. They had provided comfort to so many including as part of an animal therapy program for kids. “I’m in shock. I don’t think it really hit me,” said Kelly Cronin, Kelly’s Kids executive director....
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils proposal to cut taxes for middle-class, working families
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? The Importance of the NCWV Airport and Why the Sky is the Limit for Foreseeable Future
How important is the North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Airport to Bridgeport and our region?. A 2019 economic impact study found that the airport generates $1.1 billion in economic impact annually. It would be hard to argue the significance of that amount. Over the next decade, we will see dollar amounts that will dwarf that impressive $1.1 billion.
Family displaced after house fire in Oxford
OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief. Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
Oxford family’s home destroyed in fire, firefighters work in frigid cold for 11 hours
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Quaker Farms Fire Company in Oxford says they spent 11 hours fighting a massive fire that destroyed a home on Jensen Farm Road. “I just saw my entire house in flames. My entire life burning to the ground,” said Rich Burns Jr. of Oxford. Firefighters...
News 12
Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit
A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses
A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
Randy Cox was paralyzed in a New Haven police van. Here’s a timeline of the aftermath.
Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was hurled around a New Haven police van with no seatbelts. Here's a timeline of the events that followed.
New England Dome Home for Sale is a Whimsical Wonder Too Hip to Be Square
With all of its natural beauties, landscapes, and wonders, New England is a beautifully unique place to build exquisite homes. Whether you're in a cabin on the lake, a yurt in the mountains, or a dome home in the woods, there are charming and unique places scattered throughout the New England states.
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
Connecticut's first LGBTQ-centered school to open later this year
Throughout her 30 years as a teacher, Patricia Nicolari said she faced repeated harassment from students due to her sexuality. Some left notes on her desk asking if she is a lesbian. Others called her a “dyke” under their breaths. And one day, students carved “Lez” into her car.
What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?
Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says governor would be ‘dream job,’ Stefanowski wrong candidate
(WTNH) – There’s big news out of New Britain this week as Mayor Erin Stewart announced she is running for a sixth term. Dennis House sat down with the young Republican in her City Hall office to talk about why she is running, and why her party has such trouble winning elections.
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Eyewitness News
Portion of Berlin Turnpike closed in Berlin because of two-vehicle crash
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed part of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin on Monday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the closure was on the northbound side at North Colony Road. Police said traffic was being rerouted south at North Colony Road. The crash was first...
Heart to heart, the warning signs of cardiovascular disease
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health. Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa […]
