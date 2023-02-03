Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras 2023 parade previews: The themes, schedules and details for New Orleans and Metairie parades Feb. 10-12
With the parade routes finally settled, it’s time for the fun to begin. Krewes in New Orleans will return to their traditional routes — for the first time since 2020 — and three krewes will parade by Family Gras in Jefferson Parish this weekend. In Orleans Parish,...
16-Acre Landry Vineyards in Louisiana—The Ultimate Wine Countryside Getaway
When you rent a cabin in the hilly countryside (two cabins are available for renting), you get lovely accommodations, a wonderful view, wine tasting and a complimentary bottle of wine.
Houma native wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma native has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed against 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and won the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. Masters is a news anchor at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette. She sings and plays the piano...
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
theadvocate.com
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found
A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
NOLA.com
Lourdes dons 'Fabulous Fashions' for benefit Carnival ball
The Krewe of Lourdes held its 72nd annual Carnival ball at the Frederick J. Sigur Auditorium in Chalmette with the theme "Fabulous Fashions." Reigning as queen was Mrs. Denise Gowland Clark, wife of Chad A. Clark and mother of Brittany, Belin and Avarie Grace and grandmother of Josephine. She is the daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Gowland and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold J. Anderson.
pelicanpostonline.com
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable
Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
justshortofcrazy.com
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana
Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
NOLA.com
The do's and don'ts of being a Mardi Gras parade party guest: Grab a ladder, leave the silly string
Years ago, when we were looking to buy a home, my family and I told Ethel, our real estate agent, that we wanted a few specific things for our Uptown digs: lots of storage, off-street parking, tons of character and a location on the parade route. Fortunately for us, Fred...
NOLA.com
Photos: Did you make it into our gallery of the Krewe of Little Rascals parade in Metairie?
The Krewe of Little Rascals rolls along Veterans Blvd. in Metairie Sunday Feb. 5, 20023. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is America's longest-running Mardi Gras krewe for children. Named after the famous group of kids from TV and film, the krewe patterns itself after adult Carnival clubs in the city with a pre-Mardi-Gras ball and parade. The 225 children riders rode on 17 floats. (Staff Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Carnival Liberty will sail from New Orleans in 2024: How it compares with Glory, Valor
The Carnival Liberty will begin sailing from New Orleans in spring 2024, officials confirmed Monday. The ship replaces the Carnival Glory, which will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida, starting next year, spokesman Matt Lupoli said. Liberty is currently sailing from Port Canaveral so the ships essentially will be switching homeports.
NOLA.com
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
ktalnews.com
Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?
After an outstanding Sunday with tons of sun and warmer temperatures, subtle changes will be taking place. Low-level moisture will rise and clouds will begin to gather as we head into Monday. Monday morning low temperatures will range through the 40s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
NOLA.com
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
bigeasymagazine.com
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help
While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
