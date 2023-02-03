ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Houma native wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

NEW ORLEANS — A Houma native has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed against 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and won the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. Masters is a news anchor at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette. She sings and plays the piano...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found

A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Lourdes dons 'Fabulous Fashions' for benefit Carnival ball

The Krewe of Lourdes held its 72nd annual Carnival ball at the Frederick J. Sigur Auditorium in Chalmette with the theme "Fabulous Fashions." Reigning as queen was Mrs. Denise Gowland Clark, wife of Chad A. Clark and mother of Brittany, Belin and Avarie Grace and grandmother of Josephine. She is the daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Gowland and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold J. Anderson.
CHALMETTE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable

Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
GONZALES, LA
justshortofcrazy.com

The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana

Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Photos: Did you make it into our gallery of the Krewe of Little Rascals parade in Metairie?

The Krewe of Little Rascals rolls along Veterans Blvd. in Metairie Sunday Feb. 5, 20023. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is America's longest-running Mardi Gras krewe for children. Named after the famous group of kids from TV and film, the krewe patterns itself after adult Carnival clubs in the city with a pre-Mardi-Gras ball and parade. The 225 children riders rode on 17 floats. (Staff Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
METAIRIE, LA
ktalnews.com

Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?

After an outstanding Sunday with tons of sun and warmer temperatures, subtle changes will be taking place. Low-level moisture will rise and clouds will begin to gather as we head into Monday. Monday morning low temperatures will range through the 40s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help

While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy