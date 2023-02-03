Friday's letters: Trump increased national debt; hire half conservatives, half liberals

Buchanan hypocritical about reducing debt

I was amused by Rep. Vern Buchanan’s op-ed piece Jan. 29 (“Congress must get serious about addressing our national debt”).

He writes, “Currently at $31 trillion, the debt is a ticking time bomb that is bringing us to the brink of bankruptcy and placing an immoral burden on our children and grandchildren.”

However, Rep. Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, conveniently ignores the fact that the national debt increased by $7.8 trillion (33%) during the Trump administration, through tax cuts and spending increases. It's comical how Republican deficit hawks come out of hibernation only during Democratic administrations.

Buchanan is old enough, and should be wise enough, to know this: In 2023, Social Security and unemployment will comprise 33% of federal spending, with 27% for Medicare and Medicaid, and 16% for the military. Everything else comprises 24%.

Buchanan neglects to address how we got here; he simply laments the current state of affairs. Any serious effort at reducing the federal deficit must include reducing Social Security, Medicare and military spending.

This, however, would be political suicide, and Buchanan knows it. I am certain that he had his fingers crossed behind his back while writing his column.

Michael Phelan, Sarasota

Review president’s wretched record

When I read that President Joe Biden may run again in 2024 all I can do is shake my head and wonder why.

Let’s review his record:

∎ Highest inflation in over 40 years (June 2022).

∎ Home mortgage rates now at 7%.

∎ Record-high gas prices of nearly $5 per gallon (last summer).

∎ Loss of energy independence with the war on oil.

∎ Draining of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to 1980s levels (fall 2022).

∎ Millions of immigrants crossing the Mexican border, and related issues that include fentanyl deaths, drownings, child trafficking and the border being controlled by cartels.

∎ A disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving behind people and military equipment.

∎ Forcing thousands of military personnel out of the service for refusing a COVID vaccination while screaming “My body, My choice.” Just a little bit hypocritical.

Don’t let the media distract you. This administration is the cause of these problems. Why would anyone sign up for four more years of this?

Greg Johnson, Bradenton

Sucking out money would ruin public schools

Make no mistake, House Bill 1 (School Choice) is the most egregious step yet to completely undermine public education in Florida.

Further, similar legislation in about a dozen other states is focused on the same thing, diverting funds from public education into private schools using a variety of vouchers, education savings accounts, tax credits and other methods.

Most of the guardrails have come down, including income limits and home school funding. The opportunities for corruption and graft are massive, given the limited oversight of private schools by states.

Rules and regulations don’t matter if no one actually investigates and enforces them.

Public education has been sucked into the “culture wars” related to COVID issues, the parental rights movement and whatever other smoke and mirrors can be pushed out to support a political point. Not educational – political.

One of the huge “tells” about this effort is the idea that this funds diversion will “spur competition and make all schools better.”

Let’s see, my public school is going to be forced to fund your private school, and the two will directly compete. How do you suppose this might work out?

Derry Beck, Sarasota

Hire people from both sides of the aisle

We could eliminate a lot of anger by changing the way we hire. Examples:

∎ Professors. Hire 45% conservatives, 45% liberal and 10% other.

Let the students decide what ideas they like. Notice that when a conservative speaker is invited to give a talk at some colleges it can cause a protest or riot? Why?

Are students that brainwashed that they don’t want to hear different ideas? That’s not being educated.

∎ Media. Do the same. Journalists all believe they are fair, but they are not.

∎ Entertainment. Combined with other news, it can have a big effect on what people believe.

Have you ever seen a movie that had a Republican president? The Republican is usually a rough senator who wants to destroy the environment. The president always saves us.

I realize leveling the playing field is impossible, but the closer we come, the happier we’ll be.

Larry J. Tracy, Sarasota

Pope Francis' important statement

Pope Francis made an important statement on Jan. 24 when he said that homosexuality “is not a crime” and should never be criminalized.

In a note Jan. 27, Francis clarified that even this church teaching is subject to circumstances that might eliminate the sin altogether.

His interpretation of this teaching will come as good news to Catholics who were raised with the rigid doctrine that every sexual act outside marriage is a serious sin.

In order to live the fullness of love taught by Jesus, the Catholic Church must treat all people equally, regardless of sex, gender identity or gender expression.

Bridget Mary Meehan, Sarasota