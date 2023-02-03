Read full article on original website
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?Florence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman
SAYREVILLE, NJ – Witnesses inside the luxury townhome community of La Mer in Sayreville reported hearing as many as 13 gunshots during the shooting murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor. Residents of the neighborhood took to the Nextdoor app to share information in the aftermath of the shooting. Several witnesses reported hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident. After the shooting stopped, Dwumfor’s car rolled down the road before stopping after it came into contact with another vehicle. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. Detectives said the shooting death does not appear to The post Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Adult, 3 juveniles behind latest attempted car theft in Holmdel
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police have arrested three juveniles and an adult in connection to a possible attempted vehicle theft on Kimball Turn Sunday morning. At around 6:45 pm, police were notified that three male suspects wearing dark clothing, ski masks, and gloves were on the property attempting to enter the garage. “Once the homeowner made their presence known to the suspects, they ran to a waiting vehicle and fled the area. The suspect’s vehicle was a white, four-door Mercedes-Benz E Class,” police said. “The suspect vehicle was quickly located by Ptl. Michael Sasso. He conducted a motor vehicle stop along The post Adult, 3 juveniles behind latest attempted car theft in Holmdel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Montville High School intruder identified
MONTVILLE, NJ – A Bloomfield man was arrested and charged today for trespassing at Montville High School on Thursday. An alleged intruder was arrested at Montville High School on Thursday by police. The crime of unlicensed entry into a structure, a fourth-degree offense, was charged against Charles Banaciski III, 19, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. The surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arriving at Montville High School on February 2, approximately 6:30 a.m., walking around the building with a backpack on. The school staff discovered Banaciski. The staff member confronted Banaciski, who claimed to be a student. Upon further questioning, The post Montville High School intruder identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman injured in Jersey City hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Jersey City that sent a 48-year-old woman to the hospital with a serious injury. According to police, on Friday, the woman was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman with an injury to a lower extremity, but the vehicle that struck her was nowhere to be found. Police said the vehicle fled the scene after the incident The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. The post Woman injured in Jersey City hit-and-run appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD makes arrest in Randell Timber murder case
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have arrested 18-year-old Neville Pinkston in connection with the January 24 murder of Randell Timber, 25. Pinkston was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, Manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. According to police on Tuesday, January 24, at approximately 11 pm, police responded to a 911 call reporting a male shot inside 1285 Washington Avenue at the NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses. Timber was found inside apartment 1B unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the The post NYPD makes arrest in Randell Timber murder case appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek suspects in Astoria armed carjacking
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old male was carjacked at knifepoint last Friday, and police are now searching for two suspects involved in the incident. At around 8 pm, the victim thought he was meeting a person to conduct an in-person transaction of a sale made through the Facebook marketplace. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Newport Road and 41st Street in Astoria, a knife-wielding suspect met him. Instead of buying the man’s vehicle, the suspect displayed the knife and carjacked the unsuspecting victim. Later that evening, at approximately 8:30 pm., police attempted a car stop on the The post Police seek suspects in Astoria armed carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection with two incidents that occurred on Wednesday in Queens. Update: Police have arrested 31-year-old Blake Sizer, of Clayton, New Jersey in connection with this robbery. Blake was arrested on Saturday. A 65-year-old man was attacked on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station at approximately 3:30 am. After approaching the victim, an unknown male individual grabbed his glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, hitting him in the The post Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-80 in Morris County, state police say
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police said a Bergen County man died and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County. The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 43.8 in Parsippany-Troy...
16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire
MIDLAND PARK, NJ – Police announced that a 16-year-old male died inside a home during a fire Thursday night. Police and firefighters responded to the fire on Franklin Avenue at around 6:32 pm. “During fire suppression, first responders located 16-year-old Alexander Lopez-Pena deceased on the first floor of the residence,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, “Additional occupants of the home were transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries.” The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department. Police confirmed that the fatality was The post 16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating after body found with a facial laceration in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating foul play after a man was found dead on Boston Road in the Bronx early Monday morning. Police officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct arrived on the scene to find a 56-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration on his forehead shortly before 2 am. He was treated on scene before being brought by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was later pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. The identity of The post Police investigating after body found with a facial laceration in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
School bus crash in Warren County leaves no children hurt; drivers injured
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The drivers of a school bus and a car were injured Saturday afternoon following a crash in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on County Road 519 (Hope Bridgeville Road) in...
Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in identifying two suspects wanted for two separate assaults. In both cases, the suspects, when confronted by employees over alleged shoplifting, they engaged in or threatened violence. As of approximately 9:30 PM on Sunday, an unknown male individual entered a commercial establishment located at 925 Livonia Avenue. As the individual attempted to leave the store with rolling papers, the victim, a 26-year-old male, attempted to stop him and asked him to pay for the item. The individual then punched the victim in the face. Several additional unknown The post Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
UPDATE: Man who made ‘unauthorized’ entry into Montville High school identified
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man has been charged after he allegedly entered Montville High School Thursday without authorization, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Charles Banaciski III, 19, of Bloomfield has been charged with fourth-degree unlicensed entry of a structure, Carroll said.
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
Police identify suspect wanted in three Manhattan rape cases
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are continuing to investigate three rape cases that occurred last spring. A sketch of the unknown suspect was released this weekend, along with a video of the suspect in the area of one of the attacks. All three victims were young women, ages 23, 26 and 28-years-old. The incidents occurred between May 15 and July 16 of 2022. The incidents took place on the Manhattan Bridge walkway, near Central Park West and West 82nd Street, and at Avenue A, and East 4th Street. Anyone with information in regard to this incident The post Police identify suspect wanted in three Manhattan rape cases appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old reported missing in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday. Geisi Martize-Cruz was last seen wearing black sandals, blue jeans and a black shirt. Police are asking the community to contact them if they have any information about her whereabouts. Police believe she may be in the area of Roebling Avenue. If you have any information, please call 609-989-4000. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
