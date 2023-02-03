SAYREVILLE, NJ – Witnesses inside the luxury townhome community of La Mer in Sayreville reported hearing as many as 13 gunshots during the shooting murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor. Residents of the neighborhood took to the Nextdoor app to share information in the aftermath of the shooting. Several witnesses reported hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident. After the shooting stopped, Dwumfor’s car rolled down the road before stopping after it came into contact with another vehicle. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. Detectives said the shooting death does not appear to The post Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO