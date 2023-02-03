ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drain the Swamp: Freedom Caucus Flexing Its Muscle

Members of the House Freedom Caucus talk a good talk, but some question whether anything will really change on Capitol Hill.

Republican analyst Vlad Davidiuk says the Freedom Caucus already made huge strides forcing concessions from the new House Speaker, while also securing committee assignments.

"Clearly what we've seen so far is that their impact has been incredibly positive in this very short time McCarthy has been Speaker of the House," he says.

Davidiuk says this is what it takes to "drain the swamp."

"The Freedom Caucus made it to Congress because the voters they represent demanded change in Washington," he says.

"They deliberately selected and chose these representatives, these Republicans to send to D.C. They should have a big say in what happens in Congress."

Meanwhile, more Freedom Caucuses are rising up at the state level nationwide.

"It's always good to have somebody at the table to figure out why this is a good idea rather than just signing off on everything that comes through in order to slap the label of bipartisanship on it," Davidiuk added.

