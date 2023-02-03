Oil Boom: Gas Prices Could Soar as China Eases COVID Restrictions

China is finally easing its COVID restrictions, but that too is helping lift gas prices here in the U.S.

Gas prices already are up more than a dime since last week, and could be higher if it wasn't for this week's ice storm keeping many Texans off the roads.

Now the market is bracing for a possible increase of up to two million barrels of oil per day.

"It's really headline-to-headline that continues to be what we're seeing in the market. There's a lot of volatility. In the case, when you're talking about China easing its COVID restrictions, reopening, oil is a global commodity," says Joshua Zuber, spokesperson for AAA-Texas .

Oil could jump $20 to more than $100 per barrel , with China accounting for 60% of that increase. And it comes at a pivotal time for U.S. drivers.

"Gas prices will continue to more than likely see a three in front of it for the next few weeks," says Zuber. "As we get into that spring and summer driving season, if nothing changes, which of course it will, gas prices could creep up again."