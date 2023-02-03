Read full article on original website
Four Chaplains ceremony honors the sacrifices of the Army’s brave soldiers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was a day to light a candle and remember four souls that some say spread courage on a very dark day. The Watertown American Legion remembered the four army chaplains that prayed and calmed the frightened on the day the U.S.A.T Dorchester sunk. “It...
Snowtown USA festivities wrap up with chili and sculptures
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown USA festivities came to a conclusion on Sunday with lots of things for local residents to do. One of the main attractions was being able to walk the grounds of Zoo New York for free, sponsored by the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.
Snowtown USA is underway as sculptors carve all day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After Friday night’s fireworks, Snowtown USA is officially underway. Saturday’s festivities kicked off in Brownville with a pancake breakfast at the American Legion. “It’s nice to see people come out, have a good time. get breakfast. Just be out in the winter,” said...
Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Connections’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event. Chamber president and CEO Kayla Jamieson talked about “Coffee and Connections” on 7 News This Morning. She says it’s a smaller, scaled-down version of the chamber’s Business After Hours. But this one’s in the morning.
James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Ronald N. Davis, 77, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald N. Davis, 77, of NYSR-26, passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY. Born on July 19, 1945 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Curtis, Sr. and Ruth Hofferberth Davis and he attended local schools.
Maria R. Nunn Besaw, 60, formerly of Wellesley Island
ILION, New York (WWNY) - Maria R. Nunn Besaw, 60, formerly of Wellesley Island passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 under the care of The Grand Nursing Home in Ilion, NY. Maria, daughter of L. Lyle and Ramona Nunn, was born on March 7, 1962. She attended LaFargeville Central...
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lord took Lawrence (Larry) Harvey, 84, on January 31, 2023 to be in heaven with family and friends who had gone before him. A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown on May 8th, 2023 at a time to be announced.
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of 519 Mundy Street., died peacefully Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Born on August 25, 1945, in Ansted, West Virginia, the son of the late Emery & Josephine (Kincaid) Miller. He graduated from Ansted High School, then enlisted in the United States Army served 2 years active, and then retired from the Army Reserves.
Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Artz Road, passed away late Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowvville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1928 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Louis B. and Hylda (Clark) Heselden. Maureen graduated from Watertown High School in 1946 and following...
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.
Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Bobby was born on June 15, 1950, the son of the late Carl and...
Marie S. Millard, 89, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marie S. Millard, 89, of S. James St. Carthage, passed away surrounded by her family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice on Thursday, February 2,2023 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville. Marie was born July 17,1933 in Carthage, the...
Rome olive farm earns award
ROME, N.Y. – Sovena Group recently obtained the SILVER level of the Farm Sustainability Assessment for all its olive groves. This is a huge milestone for the company, as it makes them the first olive grower in the world to join this international benchmark. FSA is an environmental, social...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
