Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
knkx.org
Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe
Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
matadornetwork.com
7 Seattle Parks Not To Miss on Your 2023 PNW Trip
Seattle, Washington, is a city known for its natural beauty, and one of the best ways to experience it is by strolling through (or hiking through) one of the many parks scattered throughout the city. Thanks to nearby mountains and miles of waterfront access Seattle parks offer a wide range of recreational activities, and many boast incredible mountain or water views. Some of the best Seattle parks are on the shores of Puget Sound, while others sit closer to mountains and forested lakes.
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
fixhomelessness.org
Even After Multiple Sweeps, No End in Sight for Encampment
A few days ago, I was in downtown Seattle covering another encampment sweep on the problematic stretch along 3rd Avenue between James and Cherry streets. An axe-wielding homeless man, who was lingering around after cleanup crews left, spotted me filming and chased me down the street. I managed to get away.
bvmsports.com
The Kraken found better things to do instead of the All-Star Game
Filed under: Seattle didn’t go to the All Star Game because they wanted to go on vacation with each other. We’re approaching a level of Dudes Rock that hasn’t been seen in a good long time. By SkyonAir and emrupp Feb 4, 2023, 9:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All…
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans
Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
Tri-City Herald
Candlelit dinner and ‘beautiful views’? This WA restaurant ranks among most romantic
One of the most romantic restaurants in Washington sits in an alley with a pink-colored door. Inside the restaurant at dinner time, the tables are covered in cloth and illuminated by candlelight. The view of the Elliott Bay twinkles through the windows on one end — and depending on the...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
Tacoma Daily Index
$200,000 Available to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Through Washington MBDA Business Center’s ‘Achieve More’ Grant
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center’s ongoing support to women and minority-owned businesses, applications for the “Achieve More” Grants are being accepted now through March 19, 2023, 11:59 PM. “With the diverse perspectives they bring to the...
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
Comments / 2