ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe

Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?

Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

7 Seattle Parks Not To Miss on Your 2023 PNW Trip

Seattle, Washington, is a city known for its natural beauty, and one of the best ways to experience it is by strolling through (or hiking through) one of the many parks scattered throughout the city. Thanks to nearby mountains and miles of waterfront access Seattle parks offer a wide range of recreational activities, and many boast incredible mountain or water views. Some of the best Seattle parks are on the shores of Puget Sound, while others sit closer to mountains and forested lakes.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
fixhomelessness.org

Even After Multiple Sweeps, No End in Sight for Encampment

A few days ago, I was in downtown Seattle covering another encampment sweep on the problematic stretch along 3rd Avenue between James and Cherry streets. An axe-wielding homeless man, who was lingering around after cleanup crews left, spotted me filming and chased me down the street. I managed to get away.
SEATTLE, WA
bvmsports.com

The Kraken found better things to do instead of the All-Star Game

Filed under: Seattle didn’t go to the All Star Game because they wanted to go on vacation with each other. We’re approaching a level of Dudes Rock that hasn’t been seen in a good long time. By SkyonAir and emrupp Feb 4, 2023, 9:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All…
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans

Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
SNOHOMISH, WA
urbnlivn.com

West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair

Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy