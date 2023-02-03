Autopsy conducted on woman found in freezer on NW Side; prosecutors say woman hid body for 2 years

Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
#55: Prosecutors charge man with shooting 3 women in 2020 while he was on bail for a felony gun charge
Chicago — Prosecutors charged a man on Sunday with shooting three women, killing one, just before Christmas 2020 while he was on bail for a pending felony gun case. James Armstrong, 26, was eventually convicted of the gun charge and received a one-year sentence, prosecutor Bridget O’Brien said. Now, he is charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting, more than two years after it occurred.
wjol.com
Man Armed With Knives Shot By Police In Aurora
Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in suburban Aurora. Authorities say officers were called out yesterday to a home in the 900-block of Colorado Avenue on a report of a person armed with multiple knives and making threats towards people at the scene. Officers located the person, who charged at an officer while armed with knives. The officer shot the man, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition.
wbiw.com
Charges filed after officer-involved shooting in Munster
MUNSTER – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division have filed the following charges against Roy Viverette, the suspect involved in the Munster officer involved shooting that took place on February 1. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony. Criminal Recklessness-...
Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
Officers peacefully resolve standoff situation with armed suicidal, homicidal subject in Grayslake
Police successfully negotiated with an armed subject, who was suicidal and homicidal, and barricaded at a residence in Grayslake Sunday morning, officials said. The Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Churchhill Lane in Grayslake. Police officials said it was reported that a person was […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge calls allegations against woman who hid mom’s body in freezer on Northwest Side ‘very, very disturbing’
A 69-year-old woman who left her dead mother’s body in a freezer for nearly two years on Chicago’s Northwest Side documented the death on a household calendar but didn’t tell anyone, prosecutors said in court Thursday. Eva Bratcher appeared before Cook County Judge David Kelly, who set...
Allegedly armed man wounded in Aurora police shooting; officials call incident 'traumatic'
The man's family said this was a mental health situation that ended in violence.
Periodic imprisonment for burglary suspect who was chased down, detained by victim and Good Samaritan near Round Lake
A Round Lake man who stole tools from a neighbor and was detained after being chased down by the victim has been sentenced to 18 months of periodic imprisonment. Michael J. Schuerr, 42, of Round Lake, was charged in January 2020 with two counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony, and three counts of theft, […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
Caregiver charged with stealing over $30,000 from elderly victim in Crystal Lake
Police say a caregiver of an elderly victim stole approximately $30,000 in cash from the victim over the span of half a year in Crystal Lake. Maria E. Bell, 44, of McHenry, was charged with aggravated identity theft, a Class 1 felony, and theft exerting authorized control, a Class 2 felony. A criminal complaint filed […]
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive
Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
Chicago shootings: 20 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says
Twenty people were shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago this weekend.
22 WSBT
Suspect in officer involved shooting faces charges
MUNSTER, Ind. (WSBT) — A 30-year-old man is facing several charges in an officer involved shooting in Munster, just south of Hammond. Police say they found a stolen Jeep at a gas station just before 8 p.m. Central time Wednesday night. This is when they say Roy Viverette got...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot in North Lawndale
CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday night, police said. The 16-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to Chicago police.
Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side
An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree. The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.
2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking
CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
fox32chicago.com
Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment
CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
Logan Square stabbing: Man stabbed, critically injured at gas station, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was stabbed and critically wounded at a gas station in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.
