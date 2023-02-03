ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police look for man accused of making bomb threat

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a bomb threat. Police said on Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

PHOTOS: 1 extricated from SUV in NC head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road was shut […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Orange County Animal Services wants to help a hog get back home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a ham on the lam in Orange County. Orange County Animal Services said a pig is on the loose in Efland. Officers are working to safely confine the straying swine, the department said in a post on its Facebook page Saturday. It hopes someone is missing the AWOL hog so that it does not have to be put in a shelter.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy