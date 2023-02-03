Read full article on original website
Related
2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men. When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that […]
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. At around 5:06 p.m., officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to […]
cbs17
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate shooting on North Church Street that injured one person
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. Police said it happened Saturday night at about 5:06 p.m. on North Church Street. They found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No...
WXII 12
Two suspects arrested after four-hour standoff involving a hostage, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have arrested two suspects after a four-hour standoff involving a hostage. Police released a press release Saturday night. According to the document, police got the call about the incident involving two wanted suspects on Saturday at 3 p.m. VIDEO: Chinese balloon shot...
WXII 12
Man arrested for armed robbery at Exxon on Randleman Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is now in custody after being accused of robbing a gas station on Randleman Road Saturday night, Greensboro police said. According to the department's press release, the robbery happened at about 9:15 p.m. at Exxon. Police said 26-year-old Lemont Webb implied he had a...
81-year-old woman killed in crash at intersection of Randleman, W Meadowview Roads, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were injured and another was killed in a crash in Greensboro, police say. According to Greensboro Police Department, on Saturday around 8 p.m. they were called to Randleman Road at West Meadowview Road about a crash. Police say that a Camaro was heading northbound on Randleman Road when it […]
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
WXII 12
Greensboro police charge driver for deadly crash on Meadowview Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver is charged after a crash Saturday night that left one person dead and three other people hurt. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. Greensboro police were called to a crash on Randleman Road near West Meadowview Road at 8 p.m.
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
cbs17
Durham police look for man accused of making bomb threat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a bomb threat. Police said on Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.
Man shot in back in Winston-Salem on Indiana Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, […]
Man Charged With Murder After Dismembered Body Found in a Barrel on His Property
A 42-year-old parolee, who was already in custody on stolen vehicle and drug-related charges, faces a murder charge after authorities say they found a sealed 55-gallon barrel on his property containing hardened concrete and the dismembered remains of a man last seen on Christmas Eve. Jackie Lamar Bright was charged...
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
WXII 12
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday in Trinity. State highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. The crash happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Highway patrol said one vehicle was involved in...
Officials: North Carolina man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered, sealed in concrete
Officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dismembered and sealed in concrete about a month later.
PHOTOS: 1 extricated from SUV in NC head-on crash
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road was shut […]
Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
cbs17
Orange County Animal Services wants to help a hog get back home
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a ham on the lam in Orange County. Orange County Animal Services said a pig is on the loose in Efland. Officers are working to safely confine the straying swine, the department said in a post on its Facebook page Saturday. It hopes someone is missing the AWOL hog so that it does not have to be put in a shelter.
Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
Comments / 0