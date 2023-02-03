Here are the Rockford area's top 4 storylines heading into the wrestling postseason

The wrestling season is about to pick up its pace as the IHSA state series kicks off, starting with some big regional action this weekend.

The best of that group will move on to sectionals, followed by the state tournament in Champaign from Feb. 16-18 for the best of the best. Then the team-dual championships follow the individual series.

There will be plenty of locals in the thick of both backstretches.

"The message I had for this team was to now finish strong," Belvidere head coach Danny Martinez said after his squad secured the NIC-10 last week. "We've come a long way, a long way. But we're not done."

The Belvidere co-op wrestling squad rolled to the NIC-10 team championship last weekend as six wrestlers earned individual conference titles. That is one of the key storylines as we head into the postseason. Here are all of the big ones to watch for:

Belvidere has momentum

Belvidere won its second NIC-10 title in a row last week after snapping a 29-year drought last year. And the team now has the kind of momentum it wanted headed into Saturday's Class 3A Belvidere Regional.

"It's about what you do from here on out," Martinez said.

Belvidere's Brayden (106 pounds) and Bryson (113) Teunissen each won conference titles last weekend, as did Dominic Girardin (138), Tony Alvarado (145), Colin Young (152) and TJ Mitchell (182).

Hononegah is back

After battling through a little rough patch, the Hononegah wrestling program is nearly back on top. After making it through the dual season with a perfect 8-0 record in the NIC-10, Hononegah led most of the way during the NIC-10 tournament before Belvidere took over and pulled away late.

Belvidere ended up knocking off Hononegah, which won five straight conference titles up until 2011, and then won six in a row in a stretch that ended in 2019, by a score of 212-202. But Hononegah, which is also expected to get up-and-coming stars Bruno and Rocco Cassioppi starting next year, has shown that it's back.

It was led by NIC-10 champs Javier Escobedo (120), Javier Escobedo (126), Elliot Diemel (170) and Isaak Smith (220).

Rochelle is one to watch in 2A

Though not alone, Rochelle has a power packed lineup headed into this postseason. The team just won the Interstate 8 Conference regular-season and tournament title and set the school record with a dual record of 28-1 this season. It also heads into the East Regional with three ranked wrestlers at the 2A level.

The Hubs charge into the postseason led by sophomores Xavier Villalobos (ranked No. 5 at 120), Joe Nadig (No. 10 at 126) and Kaiden Morris (No. 7 at 220).

Freeport senior Jacob Redington, No. 2 ranked at 132, is another one to watch at the Class 2A level.

Class 1A Polo Regional is stacked

As is the case with football, a lot of the state's toughest Class 1A teams will be stacked into the Polo Regional this weekend, including No. 4-ranked Lena-Winslow/Stockton, No. 5 Dakota, No. 7 Oregon and No. 9 Stillman Valley.

"It's going to be such a tough regional to get out of," Le-Win/Stockton head coach Kevin Milder said. "You can't find a better way to get you ready for what's to come then that, though."

The PantherHawks, who went 31-5 in duals this season, are led by the Luke brothers — Griffin, ranked No. 1 and 36-1 at 182, and Garrett, ranked No. 2 and 38-2 at 152 — but they are deep, and strong at just about every weight class. But even they will be tested throughout the Polo Regional, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Dakota is led by a trio of No. 1-ranked wrestlers, T.J. Silva at 126, Phoenix Blakely at 132 and Noah Wenzel at 195.

