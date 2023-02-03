Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines
• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
blueridgeleader.com
Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes
On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
Virginia GOP star vows to end Democrat 'roadblock' of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda
Republican Virginia Delegate and state Senate candidate Emily Brewer has is vowing to end Democrats' roadblock of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda.
General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia
The House and Senate budget committees include differing amounts for the facility. The House budget also includes money for widening I-81 in the Roanoke Valley and renovating a building at Catawba Hospital. The post General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSET
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
Augusta Free Press
Arc of Virginia awarded $200,000 grant for public awareness campaign
The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities awarded a $200,000 grant to The Arc of Virginia to create a campaign that increases the public’s awareness of individuals with disabilities and their contributions to the Commonwealth. The Arc will develop a series of informative videos and other how-to guides highlighting...
WAMU
Virginia lawmakers approach crossover day in Richmond
Virginia lawmakers are quickly approaching “crossover day,” which is the final day for bills to switch between the House of Delegates and the state Senate if they have any chance of being passed. We talk with Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-District 30) about how the session is going. And we get his take on a state error that has led to less funding for schools.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
theroanokestar.com
Virginia Dems Refuse To Support Female Athletes
Old enough to remember when there were sane members of Virginia’s Democrat Party. They’ve apparently died or left the building and the party is under the complete control of woke loons. Like Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, the former Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, who recently pretended not to understand why the Old Dominion needs a law prohibiting transgendered athletes from competing in female sports.
Advocate
Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills
The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer
Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Two Virginia Powerball tickets win $50,000, unclaimed jackpot grows to $747M
As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, so does excitement around the country. While the game's top prize has yet to be claimed, Virginians are still winning big around the commonwealth.
a-z-animals.com
Virginia Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Virginia’s allergy season is nothing to sneeze at! When that pollen period begins, the yellow-covered cars are a sign that things are about to get pretty bad. Thankfully, having the right knowledge can help allergy sufferers avoid the worst of it, or at least be up to date on the best practices to help treat symptoms. Today, we will be looking at Virginia’s allergy season to learn its peak, timing, symptoms, and more! Let’s get started.
House, Senate agree to extend bipartisan state literacy act
The Senate and House unanimously voted to extend the Virginia Literacy Act to students in fourth through eighth grade with the passage of a pair of bipartisan bills. The Virginia Literacy Act, which unanimously passed both chambers of the assembly last year and will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year, is aimed at boosting literacy rates for students in kindergarten through third grade. The act requires schools across the state to establish evidence-based reading intervention programs, a key component of which is hiring one reading specialist for every 550 students who oversees students’ literacy progress.
Virginia seeks power to enforce rate caps on Dominion, other utilities
A bipartisan push to more closely regulate the rates Dominion and other power utilities charge is set to succeed, giving the state the power to cap excessive rates that pad the companies' bottom lines.
Augusta Free Press
New troopers graduate from training, join Virginia State Police ranks
The Commonwealth graduated 31 new troopers at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County last week. The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
Augusta Free Press
Dan Roberts returns to Virginia Tourism Corporation as Vice President of Research and Strategy
In this role, Roberts will lead the data and analytics and travel research programs for VTC, generating data-driven insights to lead decision making for the entire agency. He will be the technical expert in matters pertaining to tourism statistics and trends, including measuring the effectiveness of VTC’s advertising programs, the performance and trajectory of the tourism economy in Virginia relative to economy-wide and competitive trends, and the tourism economy contribution to the Commonwealth’s economy as a whole.
Be bear aware at this time of year in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This is bear den season, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants everyone to be aware of it. Bears generally do not hibernate in Virginia because it does not get cold enough for long periods of time. However, they do build dens, bed down, and restrict their movements through […]
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0