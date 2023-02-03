ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front passing over us last night left bitter cold temperatures and gusty winds in NCWV. Thankfully, the cold spurt won’t last long. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You...
WDTV

A Warm Week Ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday to Saturday morning was extremely chilly with wind chills getting into the negatives in some parts of our area. However tonight we have already seen those temperatures return to around average for this time of year with temperatures expected to get even milder as we go through the week. Watch Michael Moranelli’s forecast for more details on the week ahead.
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Mon County closes for pothole repairs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound in Monongalia County will be closed for the next week for emergency pothole repairs. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow lane southbound on I-79 will be closed at mile marker 145 until next Monday, Feb. 13. Officials...
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
ridgeviewnews.com

Dye Family Garage is a total loss in Weekend Fire

At 1:34 p.m. Saturday afternoon the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by Calhoun Control to the home of Terry and Peggy Dye at Big Springs for a garage fire. Terry said that the fire began when the pipe of a wood stove in the rear of the building caught the outside of the building on fire and quickly spread to the inside. He and his daughter Mandee Richards attempted to put the fire out but knew quickly their efforts were futile so they began moving as many things from the building as they could. Although several tools and other pieces of equipment were lost, he was able to remove his tractor, side by side, four wheelers and a few other things outside so that no vehicles were lost.
WVNews

Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WDTV

Barn collapses in early morning fire

TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
WDTV

WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July. Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian...
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Feb. 5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses RMD. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
