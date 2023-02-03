At 1:34 p.m. Saturday afternoon the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by Calhoun Control to the home of Terry and Peggy Dye at Big Springs for a garage fire. Terry said that the fire began when the pipe of a wood stove in the rear of the building caught the outside of the building on fire and quickly spread to the inside. He and his daughter Mandee Richards attempted to put the fire out but knew quickly their efforts were futile so they began moving as many things from the building as they could. Although several tools and other pieces of equipment were lost, he was able to remove his tractor, side by side, four wheelers and a few other things outside so that no vehicles were lost.

GRANTSVILLE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO