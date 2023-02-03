Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass. Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding. is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution...
More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe
RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee
SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
Snowstorm: A look into conditions at Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KRON) — A storm brought Lake Tahoe over a foot of snow in the last 24 hours. Many people from the Bay Area drove up to take advantage of the fresh powder. I went up to Palisades Tahoe to check out the conditions. I’m all strapped in, we are about to head […]
Winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe starts Saturday night
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra Saturday night through Sunday night as another storm packing up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) makes its way into the area.
More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Caltrans issues Highway 395 high wind advisory
According to the Caltrans website, a high wind advisory is in effect from Johnstonville to the Nevada state line. Travel is not recommended for campers, trailers or permit loads.
Weekend storm trends stronger, more than 2 feet of snow possible for Truckee-Tahoe region
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A weak storm today will bring a few light snow showers and gusty winds with a more potent weekend system headed to Truckee-Tahoe that could drop a couple feet of snow and bring widespread travel difficulties. The National Weather Service has a lake wind advisory in...
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
CHP Truckee announces chain controls
SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels
Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras last month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
Power restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers who lost power in Reno Saturday night. We first heard reports of a power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, February. The cause of the outage is under investigation. If you...
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months. Occasionally, the dog, named Ghost, would make his way into nearby neighborhoods with its unlikely friends. According to KVVU, Ghost appeared to not only have been accepted by the...
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway is now a 'diverging diamond,' an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite.
