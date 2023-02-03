ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

SFGate

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass. Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding. is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS San Francisco

More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe

RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee

SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
TRUCKEE, CA
KRON4 News

Snowstorm: A look into conditions at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KRON) — A storm brought Lake Tahoe over a foot of snow in the last 24 hours. Many people from the Bay Area drove up to take advantage of the fresh powder. I went up to Palisades Tahoe to check out the conditions. I’m all strapped in, we are about to head […]
KOLO TV Reno

Winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe starts Saturday night

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra Saturday night through Sunday night as another storm packing up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) makes its way into the area.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

CHP Truckee announces chain controls

SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
RENO, NV
gtgazette.com

Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels

Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras last month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
KOLO TV Reno

Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada

Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
eenews.net

History emerges as Lake Mead recedes

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months. Occasionally, the dog, named Ghost, would make his way into nearby neighborhoods with its unlikely friends. According to KVVU, Ghost appeared to not only have been accepted by the...
NEVADA STATE

