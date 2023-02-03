A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO