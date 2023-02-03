Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
WYTV.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
local21news.com
92-year-old dead after fatal house fire in Fairview Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | A 92-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Fairview Township. State police say PSP Fire Marshals were called around 1:49 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road. Police say the home is determined to be a total loss due...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
WFMJ.com
Parole denied for woman convicted of killing husband, son in burning Trumbull County home
A woman who looks as if she could be someone’s grandmother won’t be getting out of prison any time soon as she continues serving a sentence for fatally stabbing her husband, and burning her Trumbull County home, killing her five-year-old son. According to Ohio Department of Corrections records,...
Pair accused by Harmar police of using man's missing credit card at Home Depot face felony charges
Harmar police accused two men of using another person’s credit card to make more than $2,500 in purchases from a Home Depot store in Pittsburgh. Police charged Franklin Grant Rose, 45, of Brackenridge with felony counts of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud along with counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to receive stolen property.
Allegheny County sheriff's deputies pick up man wanted in connection with Bloomfield beating
A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.
butlerradio.com
Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
Man shot in Butler County overnight, hospitalized
A man was shot in Butler overnight. Police said a neighbor told officers there was yelling and then a single shot fired on West New Castle Street around 2:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found the 43-year-old shot once through the shoulder. Police
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
butlerradio.com
Chimney Fire Damages Penn Twp. Home
A chimney fire caused significant damage to a home in Penn Township this weekend. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 11 a.m. Saturday for a fire at a home on Royal Oak Drive. When crews got on scene, they found flames coming from the roof of...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
wtae.com
Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed
OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Fighting, Loitering, and Public Drunkenness at Liberty St. Sheetz
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested near the Liberty Street Sheetz on Wednesday evening for allegedly engaging in a physical altercation, loitering, and being publicly intoxicated. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Robert Fox, of Franklin, in Magisterial District...
Neighbors heard yelling before man shot in Butler, police say
A man was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center after he was shot in Butler overnight.
Nashville Nurse Surrenders in Vehicular Homicide Case From Last October
February 3, 2023 – Nashville nurse Julia Naldjian, 24, posted a $55,000 bond and has been released from jail after surrendering Thursday night on arrest warrants charging her with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to render aid, and failure to report a crash.
Man accused of exposing himself to female, stealing merchandise from store
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of exposing himself to a female and stealing merchandise from a business of Jamestown’s south side on Saturday afternoon, the Jamestown Police Department said Sunday. The man, 40-year-old Kenneth Trask, allegedly exposed himself to the woman, who identified him after he was taken into custody after […]
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police block road with crime scene tape
An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
explore venango
Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
