Remember the Ministry Cycles Psalm 150 that we showed you last year? The 150mm-travel aluminum frame is machined in two halves and then stuck together using aerospace-grade glue, the result being, in my opinion, one hell of a good-looking bicycle. Those who agree with that will be happy to hear that the Psalm 150 is close to production, with the first twenty frames being available this spring either on their own or as part of a complete custom build. As you might have guessed, these are not inexpensive things; a frame costs $5,000 USD, including the $1,000 refundable pre-order deposit.

3 HOURS AGO