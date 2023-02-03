Read full article on original website
Related
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?
Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
Shortest Fishing Season In Michigan Barely Open For An Hour
Fishing is a long sport. It's meant to be relaxing, low-key, slow-paced, and a time to crack a few beers with your buddies, and take some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But for people fishing for Lake Sturgeon in Michigan, this fishing season is ANYTHING...
Find Out What Michigan City Is Among The Top 50 Oldest in America
Since I have been learning more about the history of Grand Rapids through the Black History facts that I do every day, I have now gained a need to find out all types of historical information. Whether it is within Grand Rapids city limits or the entire state of Michigan,...
Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
Big Gretch Wants To Send Michiganders An ‘Inflation Relief’ Check
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to send Michiganders an Inflation Relief check. How much would it be? When would you get it? Here's what we know so far. Gov. Whitmer Shared Plan To Send Inflation Relief Checks To Michiganders. On Monday, February 6, 2023, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared her...
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
Viral Video: West Michigan Meteorologist Challenging Jimmy Fallon To An Ice ‘Slide-Off’
Some things in life are inevitable such as birth, death, and paying taxes. As for Michiganders, we have an additional inevitable: falling on ice. No matter how great your boots, careful your step, or small that slide was, we've all busted our tails on the cold winter ground. And that's basically what happened last year in a video taken on WZZM 13's weather deck.
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
These 10 Michigan Tattoo Shops Are All Woman/Non-Binary Owned
Looking to get a new tattoo? There are plenty of shops out there that can make your vision come to life. But, if you're specifically looking for tattoo shops that are either owned by women or by those that are non-binary, there are actually lots of options in the state of Michigan.
Meijer To Have Electric Semi At Michigan International Auto Show
There is one vehicle that will be at the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place that may steal the show with its size and that it runs on batteries. The Michigan International Auto Show will return to DeVos Place on February 2 through 5, 2023. Car and truck manufacturers from all around the globe will be showing off brand-new cars, trucks, SUVs, high-end sports cars, hybrids, and full-on electric vehicles. If you are in the market for a new vehicle or have plans in the future or you just like automobiles this will be a great opportunity to see and price all the latest technology.
Michigan Good Samaritan Rewarded After Returning Nearly $15,000 in Cash
There's a popular phrase, "No good deed goes unpunished", meaning that going above and beyond almost always backfires on you. While it feels like going above and beyond to do the right thing is rarely rewarded in today's society, there's a Michigan woman who is seeing fantastic karma for doing the right thing.
Woody The Woodchuck Said What?! Will There Be Sun or More Snow in Michigan?
If this day confuses you as it confuses me, I am glad I am not alone. But for those, you live and breathe by the groundhog. Will we have six more weeks of winter or is an early spring on the horizon?. What Did Punxsutawney Phil Say?. Punxsutawney Phil made...
West Michigan Program Aims To Help Cancer Patients With Life Saving Donations
There isn't a single person that will argue the fact that Cancer Sucks. Not only is this life threatening illness a hard thing to battle, it can also be financially crushing for anyone who doesn't have the greatest insurance in the world. So, it can feel hopeless if someone is fighting for their life while fighting for their finances to afford their fight.
Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise
No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
Rae Sremmurd Perform at 2023 Pro Bowl, Few Fans Seem to Care Including Eli Manning
Rae Sremmurd is known for rocking crowds, but at the 2023 Pro Bowl, there were a few fans not particularly interested, including former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the NFL's AFC-NFC 2023 Pro Bowl game was held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Rap duo Rae Sremmurd was on hand to perform the halftime show. Although Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee delivered a hype performance, videos from the event showed that a few people weren't paying attention, including Eli Manning.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Plans to Join the Mormon Church When He Gets Off House Arrest
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has found his faith while being holed up on house arrest in Utah. The rapper recently revealed he plans to join the Mormon Church when he is freed from his home confinement. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard ran their cover story with the reclusive rap artist...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0