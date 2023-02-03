ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?

Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
My Magic GR

Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants

This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Viral Video: West Michigan Meteorologist Challenging Jimmy Fallon To An Ice ‘Slide-Off’

Some things in life are inevitable such as birth, death, and paying taxes. As for Michiganders, we have an additional inevitable: falling on ice. No matter how great your boots, careful your step, or small that slide was, we've all busted our tails on the cold winter ground. And that's basically what happened last year in a video taken on WZZM 13's weather deck.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Meijer To Have Electric Semi At Michigan International Auto Show

There is one vehicle that will be at the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place that may steal the show with its size and that it runs on batteries. The Michigan International Auto Show will return to DeVos Place on February 2 through 5, 2023. Car and truck manufacturers from all around the globe will be showing off brand-new cars, trucks, SUVs, high-end sports cars, hybrids, and full-on electric vehicles. If you are in the market for a new vehicle or have plans in the future or you just like automobiles this will be a great opportunity to see and price all the latest technology.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise

No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Rae Sremmurd Perform at 2023 Pro Bowl, Few Fans Seem to Care Including Eli Manning

Rae Sremmurd is known for rocking crowds, but at the 2023 Pro Bowl, there were a few fans not particularly interested, including former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the NFL's AFC-NFC 2023 Pro Bowl game was held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Rap duo Rae Sremmurd was on hand to perform the halftime show. Although Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee delivered a hype performance, videos from the event showed that a few people weren't paying attention, including Eli Manning.
PARADISE, NV
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy