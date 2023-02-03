On Feb. 11, 1997 future Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells left his current job as the head coach of the New England Patriots to join the rival New York Jets in the same position. The reason for the departure was mainly due to disagreements with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft as well as Kraft’s influence on player personnel decisions. In an interview with the New York Times, Parcells was famously quoted as saying, “They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” The biggest incident revolving around this problem was during the 1996 draft when Parcells wanted to take defensive end Tony Brackens out of Texas, but Kraft and management forced him to take Ohio State wide receiver Terry Glenn with the team’s seventh overall selection.

