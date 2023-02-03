Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
Click2Houston.com
Mentored by DeMeco Ryans, Brian Cushing says new Texans coach: ‘You want to make him proud.’
HOUSTON – Brian Cushing never wanted to disappoint DeMeco Ryans, his mentor who helped him hone his hard-hitting style when he arrived in the NFL. And Cushing didn’t, becoming an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the second Texans player to win that award three years after Ryans earned that status.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Give the Texans a Call
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
Bobby Slowik ‘well-positioned’ to become Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans could be on the verge of making his first significant additions to the coaching
Yardbarker
Jonathan Wells Endorses Texans Pick of Ohio State QB: 'C.J. Stroud For President'
The hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans has brought new life to the Houston Texans. But the promise fans have felt since Ryans' return will reach another level with the possibility of drafting either quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. There will be a massive debate between Stroud and Young...
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots convince Adrian Klemm to leave Oregon with ‘pay raise’ (report)
The Patriots continue to overhaul their offensive coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the Oregon for New England and will be rewarded with a “pay raise.” Klemm had been the Ducks’ offensive line coach, associate head coach and run game coordinator, so he’ll presumably take Matt Patricia’s place with the Patriots offensive linemen.
Tom Brady won’t start his broadcasting career until the 2024 NFL season
The next professional stage of Tom Brady’s career is on hold. On Monday, the recently retired quarterback announced he wouldn’t start his color commentator job with Fox Sports until the 2024 NFL season. Last year, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to work with Fox as their lead commentator for their NFL broadcasts.
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans shifts focus to filling out staff
DeMeco Ryans was a popular name on the head coach market before ultimately landing with the Texans. The now-former 49ers defensive coordinator also generated strong interest from the Broncos, but the coach admitted that his choice to join Houston instead of Denver wasn’t all that difficult. “When it came...
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Yardbarker
Rams' Raheem vs. Saturday? Which Way Are Colts 'Leaning'?
The Los Angeles Rams are in limbo at their defensive coordinator position as incumbent Raheem Morris awaits his fate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coach opening. However, the final answer appears to be on its way ... and it brings good news for the Rams. According to The Ringer, buzz...
This time, Tom Brady’s retirement comes without thunder (Editorial)
To say Tom Brady’s retirement announcement - the 2023 version, we mean - elicited a collective shrug might be overstating the case. Nonetheless, the story within the story of Brady’s winding journey into retirement shows that even the greatest quarterback of all time was limited to one stop-the-presses moment that attracted global attention.
Ex-Bill O’Brien assistant weighs in on talk of DeAndre Hopkins going to Patriots
The New England Patriots have a glaring need for a top wide receiver, and many have speculated that they will target DeAndre Hopkins in a potential trade. The big question is whether Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could coexist, and one of the coach’s former assistants believes it is possible. O’Brien recently got his old job... The post Ex-Bill O’Brien assistant weighs in on talk of DeAndre Hopkins going to Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Pro Bowl: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch
The Pro Bowl doesn’t look like it used to. This year, the NFL changed their all-star game to a series of competitions dubbed the Pro Bowl Games. NFL players have competed in different challenges this past week. That included dodgeball, the best catch competition and kick-tac-toe. It all concludes...
Patriots losing promising assistant coach to the Los Angeles Rams (report)
The Patriots most promising offensive assistant is leaving New England. According to Sports Illustrated, Nick Caley will be leaving the Patriots organization to take a job as the Los Angeles Rams new tight ends coach. Caley, 40, was the team’s most experienced offensive assistant having been in New England since 2015.
Nick Caley leaves Patriots to become Rams tight end coach
FOXBORO -- Nick Caley is moving on from New England. He is now the former tight ends coach of the Patriots, accepting the same position with the L.A. Rams on Sunday, according to SI's Albert Breer.Caley, 40, had spent the last eight season on Bill Belichick's staff and was seen as a rising star in the Patriots organization. He was the longest tenured member of the coaching staff following Josh McDaniels' departure last offseason.He interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator position in each of the last two seasons, but was ultimately passed over -- first for the failed Matt Patricia/Joe...
FanDuel Super Bowl promo code: get the $3,000 no sweat bet this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are now up to 3,000 reasons why new FanDuel customers should tackle Chiefs-Eagles with our FanDuel Super Bowl promo...
Maine Campus
TWISH: Bill Parcells joins New York Jets
On Feb. 11, 1997 future Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells left his current job as the head coach of the New England Patriots to join the rival New York Jets in the same position. The reason for the departure was mainly due to disagreements with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft as well as Kraft’s influence on player personnel decisions. In an interview with the New York Times, Parcells was famously quoted as saying, “They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” The biggest incident revolving around this problem was during the 1996 draft when Parcells wanted to take defensive end Tony Brackens out of Texas, but Kraft and management forced him to take Ohio State wide receiver Terry Glenn with the team’s seventh overall selection.
Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby
Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0