Providence, RI

The Comeback

Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed

After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots convince Adrian Klemm to leave Oregon with ‘pay raise’ (report)

The Patriots continue to overhaul their offensive coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the Oregon for New England and will be rewarded with a “pay raise.” Klemm had been the Ducks’ offensive line coach, associate head coach and run game coordinator, so he’ll presumably take Matt Patricia’s place with the Patriots offensive linemen.
EUGENE, OR
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rams' Raheem vs. Saturday? Which Way Are Colts 'Leaning'?

The Los Angeles Rams are in limbo at their defensive coordinator position as incumbent Raheem Morris awaits his fate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coach opening. However, the final answer appears to be on its way ... and it brings good news for the Rams. According to The Ringer, buzz...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

This time, Tom Brady’s retirement comes without thunder (Editorial)

To say Tom Brady’s retirement announcement - the 2023 version, we mean - elicited a collective shrug might be overstating the case. Nonetheless, the story within the story of Brady’s winding journey into retirement shows that even the greatest quarterback of all time was limited to one stop-the-presses moment that attracted global attention.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bill O’Brien assistant weighs in on talk of DeAndre Hopkins going to Patriots

The New England Patriots have a glaring need for a top wide receiver, and many have speculated that they will target DeAndre Hopkins in a potential trade. The big question is whether Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could coexist, and one of the coach’s former assistants believes it is possible. O’Brien recently got his old job... The post Ex-Bill O’Brien assistant weighs in on talk of DeAndre Hopkins going to Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MassLive.com

NFL Pro Bowl: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch

The Pro Bowl doesn’t look like it used to. This year, the NFL changed their all-star game to a series of competitions dubbed the Pro Bowl Games. NFL players have competed in different challenges this past week. That included dodgeball, the best catch competition and kick-tac-toe. It all concludes...
CBS Boston

Nick Caley leaves Patriots to become Rams tight end coach

FOXBORO -- Nick Caley is moving on from New England. He is now the former tight ends coach of the Patriots, accepting the same position with the L.A. Rams on Sunday, according to SI's Albert Breer.Caley, 40, had spent the last eight season on Bill Belichick's staff and was seen as a rising star in the Patriots organization. He was the longest tenured member of the coaching staff following Josh McDaniels' departure last offseason.He interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator position in each of the last two seasons, but was ultimately passed over -- first for the failed Matt Patricia/Joe...
NEW YORK STATE
Maine Campus

TWISH: Bill Parcells joins New York Jets

On Feb. 11, 1997 future Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells left his current job as the head coach of the New England Patriots to join the rival New York Jets in the same position. The reason for the departure was mainly due to disagreements with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft as well as Kraft’s influence on player personnel decisions. In an interview with the New York Times, Parcells was famously quoted as saying, “They want you to cook the dinner; at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” The biggest incident revolving around this problem was during the 1996 draft when Parcells wanted to take defensive end Tony Brackens out of Texas, but Kraft and management forced him to take Ohio State wide receiver Terry Glenn with the team’s seventh overall selection.
TEXAS STATE
NESN

Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby

Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
BOSTON, MA
