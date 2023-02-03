Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
17-year-old shot, killed in Columbus Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was shot in the face and killed Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood. The shooting happened at the 800 block of O’Fallon Street. The morning after the shooting, the victim was identified by police as Jamorie Cannon.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Officers discovered a two-vehicle crash in the intersection when they arrived. The driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix, a 36-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced him dead.
advantagenews.com
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
Juvenile victim fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A juvenile was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
abc17news.com
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
Police investigating Ferguson shooting Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Saturday evening.
KMOV
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
KSDK
St. Louis man charged in deaths of man, toddler
3-year-old Octavia Williams and 60-year-old Tommy Williams were found dead in a south St. Louis home Thursday night. Henry Hughes was charged for their deaths.
KMOV
Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
77-year-old dementia patient freezes to death after wandering out of nursing home at 2 a.m.
Kathleen Kinkel’s body was found outside the Aspen Creek nursing home on Tuesday morning — a day that reached a high of 22 degrees. Her niece told KMOX that someone should’ve noticed she was missing right away. Instead, it took around six hours.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
Homicide detectives investigating after toddler, man found dead
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a toddler was found dead and a man was found fatally shot. Police were called to an apartment on the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 6:50 Thursday evening for a report of a shooting in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Arrest made for child's strangulation
Prosecutors claim Henry Hughes shot a man dead and killed a three-year-old in a south St. Louis home on February 2. Murder, burglary, and robbery charges have been filed against Hughes.
KMOV
Human remains identified after October discovery in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras
License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...
Lincoln County crews search for clues in cold cases
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases.
Comments / 0