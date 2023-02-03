ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

KMOV

17-year-old shot, killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was shot in the face and killed Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood. The shooting happened at the 800 block of O’Fallon Street. The morning after the shooting, the victim was identified by police as Jamorie Cannon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Officers discovered a two-vehicle crash in the intersection when they arrived. The driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix, a 36-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded and pronounced him dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident

The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
ALTON, IL
abc17news.com

Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
HILLSBORO, MO
5 On Your Side

Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police get grant for more LPR cameras

License plate reader cameras on the Clark Bridge in Alton have been showing their benefit for years, according to the Alton Police Chief. The cameras were installed about five years ago, and Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z they have been “a true blessing.”. Your browser does not...

