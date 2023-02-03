The Sacred Heart Fire Department was called to a fire Monday afternoon around 3:42 about four miles northwest of Sacred Heart. Fire crews arrived and because of the amount of snow in the farm yard, they were initially able to only bring a limited amount of equipment on the yard and had to enlist the help of neighboring farmers to move snow in the driveway and yard to get more trucks and water tankers on the yard. Fire officials estimate between 30 and 40,000 gallons of water were needed to put the fire out. The home is a total loss but no injuries were reported. Some of the firefighting equipment was damaged in the cold. The Sacred Heart, Granite Falls and Maynard fire departments, Sacred Heart MRU, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office all assisted at the scene. A cause remains under investigation.

