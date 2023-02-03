Read full article on original website
KEYC
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
KEYC
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
knuj.net
FARMERS HELP FIGHT SACRED HEART FIRE
The Sacred Heart Fire Department was called to a fire Monday afternoon around 3:42 about four miles northwest of Sacred Heart. Fire crews arrived and because of the amount of snow in the farm yard, they were initially able to only bring a limited amount of equipment on the yard and had to enlist the help of neighboring farmers to move snow in the driveway and yard to get more trucks and water tankers on the yard. Fire officials estimate between 30 and 40,000 gallons of water were needed to put the fire out. The home is a total loss but no injuries were reported. Some of the firefighting equipment was damaged in the cold. The Sacred Heart, Granite Falls and Maynard fire departments, Sacred Heart MRU, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal’s office all assisted at the scene. A cause remains under investigation.
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
kduz.com
Mildred (Millie) Quast Molnau
Mildred (Millie) (Quast) Molnau, age 103, of Howard Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Chaska, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Lutheran Church, Howard Lake. Interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. James School. Arrangements are with Swanson Peterson Funeral Home.
kduz.com
Marlys Gaucher
Marlys Mardell (Burdorf) Gaucher, age 83, of Arlington, Minnesota, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Arlington. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Arlington United Methodist Church with interment at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hamburg, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kolden Funeral Services of Arlington.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
KEYC
City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds. Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.
krrw.com
Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
swnewsmedia.com
A 17-year-old boy from an east Twin Cities metro community who was shot and died early Thursday morning was apparently shot in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a report at 2:43 a.m. of a teenage boy at Fairview...
kduz.com
Julian M. Denler
Julian M. Denler, age 92, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Marilyn, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. Memorial service will be Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), 12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20905. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a woman in Chanhassen allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy early Thursday morning.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a juvenile male with a fatal gunshot wound at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina shortly before 3 a.m.Officers from the Eden Prairie Police Department were in a pursuit that ended at the hospital where they discovered the 17-year-old inside the vehicle.Police say preliminary information shows the victim was shot on the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen and had been driven to the hospital by friends.An 18-year-old woman, who police say is an acquaintance of the victim, is in custody.
Prosecutors deliver 'gut-wrenching' opening statement in Julissa Thaler murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors and Julissa Thaler's defense team began laying out their cases Friday, framing the arguments jurors will hear in the murder trial of the Spring Park woman accused of killing her own son. Thaler is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 6-year-old Eli Hart multiple times...
knuj.net
MORE DETAILS ON MANKATO JUVENILE OVERDOSES
Three people have been charged in connection with the juvenile overdoses in Mankato Tuesday. Damarcus Holloway, Patrick Isakpere, Jr., and Tia Schwichtenberg all face felony second-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony third-degree possession charges. One of the juveniles remains in critical condition. One of the juveniles told authorities that he and another person met up with Isiakpere and Holloway Monday and went to the Twin Cities to pick up pills. Both also had firearms along. Police say they saw the three suspects get into an SUV. Police pulled it over and noticed Schwichtenberg’s toddler child sitting in the backseat next to a backpack that contained a 9mm handgun and 17 live rounds of ammunition, a small-caliber handgun and 258 Mbox30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl. Police say Isiakpere and Holloway are both prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for life due to prior convictions.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection with juvenile drug overdoses
(ABC 6 News) – Three Mankato-area adults were arrested Tuesday in connection with three juvenile drug overdoses, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. According to law enforcement, the three juveniles’ symptoms were consistent with exposure to M30 pills, which often contain fentanyl. Two of the...
KEYC
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
