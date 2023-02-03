Read full article on original website
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend
Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
Texas Is Under A Winter Storm Warning & The Resurfacing Ted Cruz Memes Are Ice Cold
The National Weather Service (NWS) released a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state of Texas that will be in effect until Wednesday, February 1. The north and western central areas of the Lone Star State will experience freezing rain with chances of sleet. According to the NWS, ice accumulations can be between one-tenth and one-half of an inch.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
Storm forming in Texas could be severe; heavy snow possible in Washington: Monday weather updates
Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
An ice storm is unleashing treacherous conditions across parts of the Southern U.S.
A major winter storm battering the Southern U.S. has created dangerous travel conditions and disrupted thousands of flights. At least one person died in a car accident in Texas, authorities said. The ice storm stretching from Texas to Tennessee will continue through at least Thursday morning, with expected ice accumulation...
Arctic front to dump weekend snow from Rockies to Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee
An arctic front plowing across the northern tier of the U.S. through the weekend will be accompanied by a burst of snow from the northern Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest.
Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest
Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
Icy conditions persist on some roads and bridges through tomorrow morning
Good morning, all! Here's what we're tracking:ALERTS: Icy conditions on some roads and bridges today and again tonight/Saturday morning.WATCHING: Tracking rain showers next week.We've seen icy spots and black ice on several roads, bridges and overpasses this morning. (We even had freezing fog in a few areas.)Sunny skies and warmer temperatures should help out with the melting process significantly today. Highs in the mid 40s.Shady areas, locations with a lot of trees around won't see a good deal of melting though. And any left on the ground tonight will refreeze. Temps in the 20s overnight.Black ice and freezing fog will...
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
New Hampshire's Mount Washington is expected to reach wind chills of -100, as cold as it is on Mars
Dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend for much of the Northeast as cold temperatures and gusty winds will create dangerous conditions. In one area that is notorious for its ferocious winds, the wind chill could reach 100 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Washington, New Hampshire,...
Extreme cold warning in Montreal issued which could mean frostbite in minutes
Don’t let the bright sunshine fool you. An extreme cold warning is in effect for the Montréal Island, Laval, Longueuil - Varennes and Châteauguay - La Prairie areas. Thanks to an Arctic air mass and moderate winds, an extended period of extreme cold has arrived in Montreal this morning. Wind chill values between -38 and -50 are expected until Saturday. While it’s mainly sunny, expect northwest winds gusting to 50 km/hour.
Snow moon and two-day cold weather alert as temperatures plunge
A 48-hour cold weather alert will begin on Sunday night as authorities warning of the health risks of the latest cold snap. The warning has been issued for Sunday evening by the UK Health Security Agency and continues until 6pm on Tuesday.The Met Office expects temperatures as low as -3C in rural areas, with widespread frost expected. All regions in England are set to be affected, though forecasters say the West Midlands and the Welsh Borders will be the coldest.Temperatures will plunge at night but are not expected to fall below mid-single figures during the daytime chilly spells. ...
Latest Weather Forecast: Chances of Snow, Blasts of Cold Air Expected in US as Meteorological Spring Comes Near
The latest weather forecast explained that there could be a chance of snow due to a blast of cold air in the United States. As the Meteorological Spring ends, the winter season might be extended for weeks, or the spring season would begin earlier. The early beginning of the winter...
