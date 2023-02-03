ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Editorial cartoons for Feb. 5, 2023: Memphis police brutality, the new Congress, AI fears

A funeral was held last week for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers have been fired and are charged with murder. The death of another unarmed Black man at the hands of law enforcement renewed a push for federal legislation that would improve police accountability and training.
MEMPHIS, TN
