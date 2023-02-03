Read full article on original website
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
Wales Bonner, Adidas Team on Jamaican Football Federation Kits
Grace Wales Bonner is continuing her relationship with Adidas with a new collaboration. The British fashion designer and the sports giant revealed on Monday a collection with the Jamaican Football Federation, with Wales Bonner creating the football kits for the players. The collection is the first under a four-year partnership between Adidas and the Jamaican Football Federation.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Wales Bonner’s football kits include home, away and pre-match jerseys, as well as a reversible anthem jacket for the women’s...
Antonio Conte remains in Italy and is unlikely to be on Spurs bench for their clash with Man City
SAMI MOKBEL: Antonio Conte remains in Italy on Saturday night as hopes that he might be able to attend tomorrow's clash against Manchester City fading.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
msn.com
Who is in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023? Teams and bracket for tournament in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is a competition which brings together the continental champions from different regions with the goal of crowning the best club in the world. This year's tournament is being held in Morocco between February 1-11 and it will feature a total of seven participants. This competition...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Idaho State Journal
Brignone wins worlds combined race after Shiffrin straddles
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Leaning on her ski poles and shaking her head, Federica Brignone thought she had squandered her chance for a gold medal in the women's combined. The Italian had just finished her slalom run on the opening day of the world championships, but a costly mistake slowed her down just before the flat finishing section. She didn't believe the lead she had built earlier Monday in the super-G portion of the race would hold up.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history
When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like. With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his...
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
BBC
Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton: Julia Olme snatches point for WSL strugglers
Brighton earned a potentially vital point at Aston Villa as they battle against relegation from the Women's Super League. The visitors handed Villa the lead when Kayleigh Green turned a cross into her own net on 32 minutes. However, they snatched a second-half equaliser through Julia Olme following a Villa...
Soccer-Former Newcastle winger Atsu missing after Turkey earthquake
ACCRA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ghana international winger Christian Atsu is among those missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay, Turkey, following Monday's huge earthquake.
BBC
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC
BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year nominees revealed
The nominees for the fourth edition of BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year have been announced. The five contenders are weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh and Vinesh Phogat, badminton player PV Sindhu and boxer Nikhat Zareen. The award honours the contributions of Indian sportswomen in 2022 and celebrates the...
Borthwick admits England face ‘big challenge’ after letting Scotland lead slip
The new England coach, Steve Borthwick, accepted his team should not have squandered their lead against Scotland in his first match in charge
Yardbarker
Boris Becker welcomed back to German tennis 'with open arms'
Boris Becker, a former tennis great who once held the title of world number one and won six Grand Slams, has been warmly received by the German tennis community after his release from a London prison. Becker, who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for violating insolvency rules, was invited to...
SkySports
WSL: Chelsea edge five-goal thriller at Tottenham, Manchester United held by Everton
Lauren James scored a solo stunner as Chelsea moved two points clear of Man Utd at the top of the Women's Super League after winning 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur, while Marc Skinner's side were held to a goalless draw at home by Everton. The visitors opened the scoring after just...
BBC
Premier 15s: Harlequins clinch bonus-point win over Loughborough
Harlequins defeated Loughborough Lightning 39-17 to clinch a bonus-point victory in the Premier 15s. The London club ran in six tries by six different scorers as they moved up to third in the table. Harlequins, who won the title in the 2020-21 season, have 35 points - and are five...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
