Much has changed since 1967 if you’re looking to produce a commercial for the Super Bowl viewing audience. On February 12th, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans will tune in to Super Bowl LVII to cheer their respective teams on to victory. Football’s biggest game isn’t just for football fans though, as some of the more casual viewing audience will tune in just to see the commercials. Exhausted fans take breaks during the TV timeouts, but football’s biggest game is never short of a few new and creative ads from companies.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO