Much has changed since 1967 if you’re looking to produce a commercial for the Super Bowl viewing audience. On February 12th, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans will tune in to Super Bowl LVII to cheer their respective teams on to victory. Football’s biggest game isn’t just for football fans though, as some of the more casual viewing audience will tune in just to see the commercials. Exhausted fans take breaks during the TV timeouts, but football’s biggest game is never short of a few new and creative ads from companies.
Super Bowl LVII is set up to deliver one of the greatest shows of the 2022 NFL season: the Chiefs and Eagles both enter as No. 1 seeds, with MVP finalists at quarterback, and Andy Reid up against his longtime former team. But the game itself isn't the only thing that'll warrant attention on Feb. 12. Super Bowl commercials are also a staple of the event, and some of them provide a first look at the biggest blockbusters set for release on the big screen.
See the list of exotic Super Bowl prop bets to bet for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023, including Rihanna halftime show props, coin toss props & more.
DraftKings Sportsbook is giving you a $200 if at least ONE TD is scored in the Super Bowl! Find out here how to claim this great promo and our best bet for the big game!
Super Bowl ads are selling out (again) this year, with prices for commercials topping $7 million a spot. According to reports, Fox (which is airing Super Bowl LVII this year) has sold 95% of its advertising inventory for the Super Bowl by September of last year. However, the downturn in the economy in October made ...
Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.
With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
Fox sold 95% of the advertising inventory for this week’s Super Bowl by September of last year. Then it faced what became an unexpected and difficult challenge: Getting rid of the last 5%. After enjoying heavy demand for Super Bowl ad spots last year, Fox found itself on the precipice of great success, all while seeking eyebrow-raising prices of $6 million to more than $7 million for a 30-second slot. Then came October. “As the economic climate in October changed a bit, people’s enthusiasm to spend $7 million waned,” explains Mark Evans, executive vice president of sales for Fox Sports. Fox struck...
As the NFL concludes a four-day Pro Bowl Games event that has looked more like a “Battle of the Network Stars” than a football game, we are reminded of an unusual postseason event from decades ago: the American Football League’s “All-Star Bowl” following the 1965 season.
