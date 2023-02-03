Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
All Things Outdoors: County Deer Advisory Councils
There are different ways for people to share their input on managing the state’s natural resources. One of them is getting involved with your local County Deer Advisory Council. Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto explains how in this episode of All Things Outdoors. You can learn more information...
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
Getting Drunk And Shooting Guns Is Good Way To Get Arrested In WI
Unlike popular belief, it isn't anything goes when it comes to boozing it up in Wisconsin. Many Residents And Visitors Like To Party In Wisconsin. I understand that Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State but I really don't think milk is their beverage of choice. It's more like booze. Specifically any kind of liquor. North of the Cheddar Curtain, people love to party. It seems like the visitors believe in the phrase, "when in Rome," because they'll join right in. When it comes to alcohol, they do things a little bit differently up there. The rules seem to be more relaxed.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WSAW
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash. Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
Update: 2 dead in Vilas Co. snowmobile crash
Two people died Thursday in a head-on crash involving two snowmobiles in Vilas County near St. Germain, police confirmed. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake, on Trail 70. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Miraculous Recovery For Sled Dog Hit By Snowmobile Last Year In Wisconsin
We all need some good news these days, right? A bad story seems to have a happy ending following the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. But first, we need to go back to last year for the beginning of the story. A year ago in January, a musher was training with...
wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol reveals ‘The Rules for Roundabouts’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol posted its February Law of the Month, The Rules for Roundabouts. It says there are more than 550 roundabouts statewide and they are designed as a way to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow. “Crash data proves roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections...
Worn beyond repair: How to replace your beat-up license plates
Chipped and cracked paint revealing a silver rectangle with barely legible impressions is more commonplace now and it’s causing a stir among local drivers.
WJFW-TV
Names released in the two fatal snowmobile accidents in Vilas Co. the past week
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of both individuals that were killed in snowmobile crashes on Jan. 26 and Jan. 29. On Jan. 26, the Vilas County Sheriff's Office received a call about a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
WSAW
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers following injury that could stop her from going on Lambau fieldtrip
First Alert Weather - Monday evening rain, sleet & snow showers on the way. A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
Comments / 0