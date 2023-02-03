ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilas County, WI

wxpr.org

All Things Outdoors: County Deer Advisory Councils

There are different ways for people to share their input on managing the state’s natural resources. One of them is getting involved with your local County Deer Advisory Council. Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Tim Otto explains how in this episode of All Things Outdoors. You can learn more information...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Getting Drunk And Shooting Guns Is Good Way To Get Arrested In WI

Unlike popular belief, it isn't anything goes when it comes to boozing it up in Wisconsin. Many Residents And Visitors Like To Party In Wisconsin. I understand that Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State but I really don't think milk is their beverage of choice. It's more like booze. Specifically any kind of liquor. North of the Cheddar Curtain, people love to party. It seems like the visitors believe in the phrase, "when in Rome," because they'll join right in. When it comes to alcohol, they do things a little bit differently up there. The rules seem to be more relaxed.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash. Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: 2 dead in Vilas Co. snowmobile crash

Two people died Thursday in a head-on crash involving two snowmobiles in Vilas County near St. Germain, police confirmed. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake, on Trail 70. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Patrol reveals ‘The Rules for Roundabouts’

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol posted its February Law of the Month, The Rules for Roundabouts. It says there are more than 550 roundabouts statewide and they are designed as a way to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow. “Crash data proves roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections...
WISCONSIN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults

Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Rain, sleet and snow showers arrive Monday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers following injury that could stop her from going on Lambau fieldtrip

WISCONSIN STATE

