Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alycia Baumgardner Drops Mekhaled Twice, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed

NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Caris LeVert Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top scorers off the bench when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Caris LeVert has been ruled OUT for Cleveland's game on Saturday evening as he is still working through right hamstring soreness. This isn't the first game that he's missed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party

As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
CLEVELAND, OH
