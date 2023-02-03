Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets
The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Magic Johnson Makes His Thoughts On Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade Clear
On Friday afternoon the basketball world learned that Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to be traded. According to multiple reports, Irving was not happy with how contract talks went with the Nets over the past few months. Instead of working to smooth our their differences, Irving wants out. One ...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Oakley recalls when Michael Jordan didn't allow a teenage LeBron James to play in a pickup game - "Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt"
Charles Oakley took a teenage LeBron James to a pickup game that featured Michael Jordan, who told him he couldn't play because he was worried LeBron would get injured
The Real Reason Why Kyrie Irving Has Requested A Trade
Kyrie Irving expressed his desired to leave the Brooklyn Nets no matter how much money they'd offer in the summer.
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
"He got right up under my chin and blasted me." - When Jerry West threatened to trade Shaquille O'Neal after slapping Greg Ostertag
Shaquille O'Neal infamously slapped Utah Jazz center, Greg Ostertag, during the 1997 season-opener shootaround at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Sue Bird made 10 times as much money playing basketball in Russia and said it helped make her a millionaire
Brittany Griner spent 10 months jailed and prisoned in Russia. She was headed there to supplement her income by playing basketball.
Alycia Baumgardner Drops Mekhaled Twice, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction
The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
The 4 Best Trade Packages For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving's sensational trade request has left the NBA world buzzing but which 4 teams may be the likeliest destination for the star guard?
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade would send Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA best bets today (Predictions for Jordan Poole, Clippers-Nets and Bucks-Blazers)
I’m all about the road favorites on Monday night in the NBA, as I think there are two playoff teams that are a little undervalued. Not only that, but Steph Curry’s injury has opened up a wonderful prop bet opportunity for those of us who love to watch Jordan Poole cook.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Caris LeVert Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top scorers off the bench when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Caris LeVert has been ruled OUT for Cleveland's game on Saturday evening as he is still working through right hamstring soreness. This isn't the first game that he's missed...
“If that’s your best friend, I don’t want that; give me an enemy” - Kendrick Perkins blasts Kyrie Irving for turning his back on Kevin Durant
Perkins also called Kyrie out for ruining Michael Jordan day with his trade request.
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party
As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
USA Today Grades The Guardians Offseason
USA Today gave the Cleveland Guardians a questionable offseason grade after they filled two of the biggest holes they had.
