Related
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
BBC
Parents safe and well after foetus left outside hospital
A man has come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. The Metropolitan Police made an appeal after a box containing the 16-week-old foetus was discovered outside Barnet Hospital last week. A man contacted officers on Thursday after seeing the appeal. Police...
BBC
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
BBC
Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter
The head of private school Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Officers from Surrey Police said they were...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing mum's friend criticises vile speculation
A friend of missing mum Nicola Bulley has described some of the online speculation about what has happened to her as "vile". The 45-year-old's disappearance while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, has drawn a lot of attention on social media with thousands of people sending messages of support to her but others have been discussing the family's finances and relationships.
BBC
'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'
When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Nigerian senator and wife on trial over alleged organ harvesting plot
A Nigerian senator is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, allegedly broke modern slavery laws. The Old Bailey heard on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu illegally...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'
Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
BBC
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
