Man charged with armed robbery in Greensboro; 2nd gas station robbery on Randleman Road in 2 days
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged following an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Exxon at 2829 Randleman Road after getting a report of a robbery. Police say that the suspect implied to […]
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
81-year-old woman killed in crash at intersection of Randleman, W Meadowview Roads, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were injured and another was killed in a crash in Greensboro, police say. According to Greensboro Police Department, on Saturday around 8 p.m. they were called to Randleman Road at West Meadowview Road about a crash. Police say that a Camaro was heading northbound on Randleman Road when it […]
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. At around 5:06 p.m., officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to […]
2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men. When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that […]
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
Victim identified in deadly pedestrian crash on Prospect Street; driver was attempting to pass another car, troopers say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by an SUV early Monday morning, troopers say. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday they were called to a crash on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County. They say that a man was driving north […]
Man shot in back in Winston-Salem on Indiana Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, […]
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
PHOTOS: 1 extricated from SUV in NC head-on crash
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road was shut […]
Crash closes Creek Ridge Road at Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Both directions of Creek Ridge Road at Lynhaven Drive are closed after a crash with unknown injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police have not said how long Creek Ridge Road will be closed. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Drivers are asked to […]
Rev. Gregory Drumwright found not guilty in Alamance County protest arrests after appeal
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020. Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021. […]
Durham police look for man accused of making bomb threat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a bomb threat. Police said on Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
Man accused of breaking into and sleeping in Archdale man’s home: sheriff’s office
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and sleeping inside of an Archdale home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies came to US 311 after getting a call from the victim claiming that he arrived home and found a man asleep inside. Investigators say they […]
Lanes reopened after car fire closed I-40 E in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The right lanes of I-40 E near Exit 210 are now open near Greensboro in Guilford County after a car fire. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD...
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday in Trinity. State highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. The crash happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Highway patrol said one vehicle was involved in...
Durham police officers financial incentives to recruit new officers
DURHAM, N.C. — It is tough to find police officers, and Durham has been struggling with shortages. Now, the police department is rising to the challenge with some new recruiting strategies. WRAL News got a look at how the new strategies are working out – and what they are....
