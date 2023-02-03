GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men. When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO