Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

PHOTOS: 1 extricated from SUV in NC head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road was shut […]
ARCHDALE, NC
cbs17

Durham police look for man accused of making bomb threat

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who made a bomb threat. Police said on Thursday evening shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive.
DURHAM, NC
WFXR

Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
DANVILLE, VA

