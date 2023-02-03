Royalton hosts kindergarten registration night, Feb. 6

Royalton Elementary will host Kindergarten Registration Night, Monday, Feb. 6. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with the informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafetorium (use Activities Entrance). Parents will have the opportunity to visit classrooms at this time.

Students who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, are eligible to attend. Parents who would like their child to attend kindergarten in Royalton and have not received an informational packet are asked to email Dawn at dhofstad@isd485.org.