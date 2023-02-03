ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

Royalton hosts kindergarten registration night, Feb. 6

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

Royalton Elementary will host Kindergarten Registration Night, Monday, Feb. 6. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with the informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafetorium (use Activities Entrance). Parents will have the opportunity to visit classrooms at this time.

Students who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, are eligible to attend. Parents who would like their child to attend kindergarten in Royalton and have not received an informational packet are asked to email Dawn at dhofstad@isd485.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
940
Followers
899
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy