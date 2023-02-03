ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office

The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday. The official did not say how or when those incidents were discovered. The official said that the...
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
A look at China's history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products

The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia's ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday -- adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Biden administration restores protections for Alaska's Tongass forest

The Biden administration has restored protections for Alaska's Tongass National Forest, the world's largest intact temperate rainforest, sometimes called, "America's Amazon." The new protections, announced on January 25, repeal the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule that opened the doors for road construction and timber harvest in the forest and also restore "longstanding roadless protections to 9.37 million acres of roadless areas that support the ecological, economic and cultural values of Southeastern Alaska," according to a Department of Agriculture release.
