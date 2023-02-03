Read full article on original website
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office
The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday. The official did not say how or when those incidents were discovered. The official said that the...
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
A look at China's history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products
The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia's ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday -- adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Harris' mission to tackle migration root causes scores big money support but border crossings remain high
Vice President Kamala Harris' effort to tackle root causes of migration from Central America has yielded more than $4.2 billion in private sector commitments, but border crossings remain high amid mass migration in the Western Hemisphere. In March 2021, during an influx of unaccompanied migrant children, President Joe Biden tasked...
Republicans across the country push legislation to restrict drag show performances
A slew of bills, mostly in Republican-led states, are looking to restrict or prohibit drag show performances in the presence of children, part of a larger fight over a burgeoning culture war issue. Republicans say the performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, a claim rejected...
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to the...
Democrats approve shake-up of 2024 calendar but it's far from a done deal
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a plan to shake up the 2024 presidential primary calendar and demote longtime early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire, but significant questions remain about how the new order will be implemented. The new calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Biden administration restores protections for Alaska's Tongass forest
The Biden administration has restored protections for Alaska's Tongass National Forest, the world's largest intact temperate rainforest, sometimes called, "America's Amazon." The new protections, announced on January 25, repeal the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule that opened the doors for road construction and timber harvest in the forest and also restore "longstanding roadless protections to 9.37 million acres of roadless areas that support the ecological, economic and cultural values of Southeastern Alaska," according to a Department of Agriculture release.
