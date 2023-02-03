Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
More than 1,000 railroad fans soak up nostalgia at train show at Savannah Center
The 2023 Winter Model Train Show and Sale concluded Sunday at the Savannah Center in The Villages. Hosted by The Villages Railroad Historical Society, the show focused on preserving railroad history and inspiring the next generation of train enthusiasts. Different displays featured every size of train, from the smallest Z scale to the largest G scale. More than 20 trains chugged along through interactive displays and captured the imagination of young and old alike.
Villages Daily Sun
Rotary Club’s Chili Cook Off event brings in thousands
Neil Camhi and Lee Green showed up to The Rotary Club of The Villages’s Chili Cook Off, Craft Beer Fest and Home and Garden Show well prepared. “We had friends give us a heads-up,” Green said. The two carried muffin tins with 12 spaces perfectly sized for sample...
Villages Daily Sun
Balloon festival soars despite windy weather
About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Mardi Gras to feature food, live music and parades
The Leesburg Partnership will be hosting the 25th annual Mardi Gras party in the Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11 in Historic Downtown Leesburg. The event will feature jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and live music. There is no charge to attend the event.
Villages Daily Sun
Couple on trek to walk every street in The Villages
Though Judy Mulh loves walking, she realized one day she didn’t want to do it alone. To bring her husband, Ken — who was comparably less enchanted with walking — on board, six years ago she came up with a challenge for them. “I said to him,...
leesburg-news.com
Beautiful flowers welcome visitors to downtown Leesburg
A reader shared a photo of flowers at the downtown Leesburg entrance sign. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
Villages Daily Sun
Tri-County Women Veterans group to host poker run
The Tri-County Women Veterans group in The Villages knows how to have a good time while supporting a good cause. The local women veterans organization is hosting its second annual poker run event benefitting its Women Veterans Health and Wellness programs. “You can come out and have a fun afternoon doing the poker run,” said Flo Hurlburt, who is helping plan the festivities. “You’ll be supporting a good cause — women veterans — so that we can continue to support our veteran causes.”
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
villages-news.com
Irresistible dogs would love to find a new home this Valentine’s season
What better way to warm your heart than by having a loving pet or pets in your home? With Valentine’s Day approaching, Sumter County Animal Services is having a “Will You Be My Paw-entine” adoption and fostering event through Feb. 14. Whether you’re ready to adopt now...
villages-news.com
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater
The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
villages-news.com
American Kestrel Leaving Perch At Hogeye Pathway
This American Kestrel displayed incredible aerial agility as it left its perch to grab breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala
The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness hosts Small Town Saturday Night music event
Inverness markets itself as a “small town done right,” but that doesn’t mean it’s a quiet town that turns off its lights on weekends. The Citrus County seat is continuing in its efforts to make Inverness a destination for visitors and draw its own residents downtown.
mynews13.com
Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
busytourist.com
21 Best & Fun Things To Do In Ocala (Florida)
Ocala is the perfect destination if you’re seeking an action-packed vacation in Florida. This charming city boasts an array of activities, tourist attractions, and thrilling experiences. With its numerous parks, scenic nature trails, rich historical landmarks, and cultural offerings, you’ll never have a dull moment in Ocala. The...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
WCJB
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals Of Speed” car show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thousands of car lovers were revved up for the “Festivals of speed” car show at the world equestrian center in Ocala. More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state. “We don’t just have one kind of car,”...
